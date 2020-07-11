9 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA with move-in specials
1 of 14
1 of 34
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 39
1 of 25
The “it girl” of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk’s appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we’d say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...
Having trouble with Craigslist Norfolk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Norfolk apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Norfolk apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.