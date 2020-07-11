Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Norfolk apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,185
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
21 Units Available
Roland Park
Promenade Pointe
6115 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1370 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, large closets and lots of light. Located on the banks of the Lafayette River and just a few miles away from the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
2 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
South Camellia
Andover
2501 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Andover Apartments in Norfolk is a wonderful apartment community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the playground.
Results within 5 miles of Norfolk
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
9 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Windsong Apartment Homes
2352 Windway Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
817 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Residents get access to a clubhouse, a tennis court, and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Walking distance to Chic's Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Norfolk
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
33 Units Available
Great Bridge
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
City Guide for Norfolk, VA

The "it girl" of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk's appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we'd say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...

Having trouble with Craigslist Norfolk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Norfolk, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Norfolk apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Norfolk apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

