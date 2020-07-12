Apartment List
290 Apartments for rent in Colonial Place-Riverview, Norfolk, VA

5 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
$
1 Unit Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
410 Delaware Ave. #301
410 Delaware Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 3rd Floor Condo Overlooking Lafayette River - Beautiful 2BR, 2BA updated condo in gated community along the Lafayette River, in sought after Colonial Place in Norfolk. Assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
224 Lucile Avenue
224 Lucile Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Adorable condo only 2 blocks from the Norfolk Zoo. Living Room, Den, EIK, central heat and air conditioning. Old home charm w/modern amenities. cute backyard.

1 Unit Available
423 Connecticut Ave
423 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
423 Connecticut Ave Available 08/01/20 423 Connecticut Ave - Well-maintained SFH on quiet cul-de-sac in Colonial Place. Living room,eat-in kitchen, sunroom/den,fully fenced yard w/ detached garage & deck. Driveway parking. Wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
414 Delaware Avenue
414 Delaware Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
Well-maintained, top floor condo now available for rent. 2 Reserved parking spaces included in rent. Rent also includes: water, sewer, trash pick-up, washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
4303 Colonial Avenue
4303 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the historic Colonial Place.

1 Unit Available
437 Connecticut Avenue
437 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
This adorable duplex in Colonial Place has so much natural light! This bottom unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, an eat-in kitchen, and dining room.

1 Unit Available
114 W. 38th Street Unit 2
114 West 38th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1137 sqft
114 W. 38th Street Unit 2 Available 09/15/20 Spacious, 2nd-Floor, 3-Bed Duplex w/screened-in Porch!!! - Come and see this nice, roomy 3 bedroom duplex close to the Norfolk Zoo! Large living room. Off-street parking.
7 Units Available
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.

1 Unit Available
2612 Munson Street
2612 Munson Place, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Park Place - Fully Renovated Duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room & dining room, laundry room. Near EVMS, ODU, NOB, Ghent and downtown.

1 Unit Available
1255 W 39th St Unit A-B
1255 W 39th St, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,836
ODUrent offers another great property...

1 Unit Available
819 49th St
819 49th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
840 sqft
ODUrent offers another great property! SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $399/person! Style: duplex (up/down) #A: (down) 3 bed, 1 bath #B: (up) 3 bed, 1 bath Lease Dates & Availability: #A: 8/14/20-8/8/21 - LEASED! #B: NOW/JUNE-6/13/21 -

1 Unit Available
1402 West 42nd Street
1402 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1404 sqft
1402 West 42nd Street Available 08/10/20 Lambert's Point near ODU - Layout great for students, 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor and full bath. Living room, bedroom, full bath and kitchen on 1st floor. Screened front porch, small deck, large yard.

1 Unit Available
1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B
1340 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
ODUrent offers another great property! Style: Duplex (Side by Side) #A: (right) 5 bed, 2 bath #B: (left) 5 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates: #A: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available #B: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available Features: Full kitchen Central

1 Unit Available
1326 W 42nd St
1326 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
Style: Duplex (down/up) Lease Dates: 8/14/2020- 8/08/2021 |AVAILABLE Features: Awesome duplex with full kitchen Central AC/Heat 2 front and 2 back decks all on 2nd floor Wood-Planking flooring Utilities Not Included: Power – avg $45-$60/person,

1 Unit Available
1308 W 42nd St
1308 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
ODUrent offers another great property! SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $449/person! Style: Duplex (up/down) #A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath #B: (up) 5 bed, 2.

1 Unit Available
1328 W 40th St
1328 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,756
ODUrent offers another great property! **SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!** Style: duplex (up/down) #A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath #B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates: #A: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 | Leased! #B: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 |

1 Unit Available
1222 W 40th St Unit A-B
1222 W 40th St, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,756
ODUrent offers another great property! **SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!** Style: duplex (up/down) #A:(down) 4 bed, 2 baths #B:(up) 4 bed, 2 baths Lease Dates: #A: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | Leased! #B: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 |

1 Unit Available
537 W. 20th #201
537 West 20th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
537 20th Street W Unit#201 - SPACIOUS END UNIT CONDO IN GHENT WITH STORAGE AND A GARAGE! ALL BRICK, 3 STORY CONDO OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS, LIVING SPACE ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND BEDROOMS ON THE 3RD.

1 Unit Available
103 Windham Road
103 Windham Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2280 sqft
103 Windham Road Available 09/01/20 103 Windham Road - Nicely updated home in sought after Belvedere. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderful master with high ceilings and spacious bathroom. Fenced yard, pets negotiable w/ owner approval.

1 Unit Available
104 Conway Ave
104 Conway Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage.

1 Unit Available
1733 Ashland Ave
1733 Ashland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2504 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath - This spacious 4 bedroom home has 3.5 baths and is 2500 sqft! It has been completely renovated and has an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
818 49th St
818 49th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,796
ODUrent offers another great property! Style: Duplex (right/left) A: (right) 4 bed, 1 bath B: (left) 2 bed, 1 bath Lease Dates & Availability: A: 8/14/2020-8/8/2021 - AVAILABLE B: 8/14/2020- 8/8/2021 - Leased! Features: New Property, Recently

