colonial place riverview
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
290 Apartments for rent in Colonial Place-Riverview, Norfolk, VA
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Delaware Ave. #301
410 Delaware Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 3rd Floor Condo Overlooking Lafayette River - Beautiful 2BR, 2BA updated condo in gated community along the Lafayette River, in sought after Colonial Place in Norfolk. Assigned parking.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
224 Lucile Avenue
224 Lucile Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Adorable condo only 2 blocks from the Norfolk Zoo. Living Room, Den, EIK, central heat and air conditioning. Old home charm w/modern amenities. cute backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
423 Connecticut Ave
423 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
423 Connecticut Ave Available 08/01/20 423 Connecticut Ave - Well-maintained SFH on quiet cul-de-sac in Colonial Place. Living room,eat-in kitchen, sunroom/den,fully fenced yard w/ detached garage & deck. Driveway parking. Wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
414 Delaware Avenue
414 Delaware Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
Well-maintained, top floor condo now available for rent. 2 Reserved parking spaces included in rent. Rent also includes: water, sewer, trash pick-up, washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4303 Colonial Avenue
4303 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the historic Colonial Place.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
437 Connecticut Avenue
437 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
This adorable duplex in Colonial Place has so much natural light! This bottom unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, an eat-in kitchen, and dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 W. 38th Street Unit 2
114 West 38th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1137 sqft
114 W. 38th Street Unit 2 Available 09/15/20 Spacious, 2nd-Floor, 3-Bed Duplex w/screened-in Porch!!! - Come and see this nice, roomy 3 bedroom duplex close to the Norfolk Zoo! Large living room. Off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Place-Riverview
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
7 Units Available
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2612 Munson Street
2612 Munson Place, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Park Place - Fully Renovated Duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room & dining room, laundry room. Near EVMS, ODU, NOB, Ghent and downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1255 W 39th St Unit A-B
1255 W 39th St, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,836
ODUrent offers another great property...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
819 49th St
819 49th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
840 sqft
ODUrent offers another great property! SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $399/person! Style: duplex (up/down) #A: (down) 3 bed, 1 bath #B: (up) 3 bed, 1 bath Lease Dates & Availability: #A: 8/14/20-8/8/21 - LEASED! #B: NOW/JUNE-6/13/21 -
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 West 42nd Street
1402 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1404 sqft
1402 West 42nd Street Available 08/10/20 Lambert's Point near ODU - Layout great for students, 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor and full bath. Living room, bedroom, full bath and kitchen on 1st floor. Screened front porch, small deck, large yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B
1340 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
ODUrent offers another great property! Style: Duplex (Side by Side) #A: (right) 5 bed, 2 bath #B: (left) 5 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates: #A: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available #B: 6/26/2020-6/27/2021 | Available Features: Full kitchen Central
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 W 42nd St
1326 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
Style: Duplex (down/up) Lease Dates: 8/14/2020- 8/08/2021 |AVAILABLE Features: Awesome duplex with full kitchen Central AC/Heat 2 front and 2 back decks all on 2nd floor Wood-Planking flooring Utilities Not Included: Power – avg $45-$60/person,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 W 42nd St
1308 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
ODUrent offers another great property! SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $449/person! Style: Duplex (up/down) #A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath #B: (up) 5 bed, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 W 40th St
1328 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,756
ODUrent offers another great property! **SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!** Style: duplex (up/down) #A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath #B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates: #A: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 | Leased! #B: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 |
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 W 40th St Unit A-B
1222 W 40th St, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,756
ODUrent offers another great property! **SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!** Style: duplex (up/down) #A:(down) 4 bed, 2 baths #B:(up) 4 bed, 2 baths Lease Dates: #A: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | Leased! #B: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 |
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 W. 20th #201
537 West 20th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
537 20th Street W Unit#201 - SPACIOUS END UNIT CONDO IN GHENT WITH STORAGE AND A GARAGE! ALL BRICK, 3 STORY CONDO OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS, LIVING SPACE ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND BEDROOMS ON THE 3RD.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
103 Windham Road
103 Windham Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2280 sqft
103 Windham Road Available 09/01/20 103 Windham Road - Nicely updated home in sought after Belvedere. Beautiful hardwood floors, wonderful master with high ceilings and spacious bathroom. Fenced yard, pets negotiable w/ owner approval.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Ave
104 Conway Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1733 Ashland Ave
1733 Ashland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2504 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath - This spacious 4 bedroom home has 3.5 baths and is 2500 sqft! It has been completely renovated and has an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
818 49th St
818 49th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,796
ODUrent offers another great property! Style: Duplex (right/left) A: (right) 4 bed, 1 bath B: (left) 2 bed, 1 bath Lease Dates & Availability: A: 8/14/2020-8/8/2021 - AVAILABLE B: 8/14/2020- 8/8/2021 - Leased! Features: New Property, Recently