/
/
/
glenwood park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
170 Apartments for rent in Glenwood Park, Norfolk, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
19 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$759
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
343 Woodview Avenue
343 Woodview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
507 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom duplex, walking distance to Norfolk Naval Base, convenient to shopping and restaurants. Fenced in backyard. Near ODU. Apply online @ aslettteam.com
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
243 Greenbrier Avenue
243 Greenbrier Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1099 sqft
Glenwood Park - Available now! Come see this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located just down the street from the Norfolk Naval Base.Updated kitchen, master bedroom has 2 closets! Fenced back yard with storage shed.
Results within 1 mile of Glenwood Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4
7705 North Shirland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4 Available 08/01/20 7705 Shirland Avenue Unit#B4 - Awesome amount of space. Hardwood floors sun-room, living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. New HVAC. Freshly painted and ready to move into. Includes a detached garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7410 Muirfield Road
7410 Muirfield Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3190 sqft
West Norfolk - Lockhaven - This elegant century home offers all of the charm of the early 1900's with all of the comforts of the 21st century.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1512 Meads Rd #2
1512 Meads Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
NORTH MEADOWBROOK - Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home on top floor of duplex. 2500 sq.ft in total. Hardwood floors throughout, Large family room features beautiful built-ins. Separate dining room and sunroom or office.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
7700 Cortlandt Place
7700 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
$150 OFF THE 2ND MONTHS RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JULY 31ST, 2020 ** CHARMING DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ONE IN THE MASTER. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED , HVAC JAN 2018, NEWER ROOF, NEWER STORM SECURITY DOOR.
1 of 70
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
7725 Cortlandt Place
7725 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Updated Eat-In Kitchen Fenced Back Yard Storage Shed Included Washer & Dryer Included Convenient to Public Transportation Large Living Room with Sunken Entry Large Full Bathroom Sunken Master Bedroom Carpet and Ceramic Tile Throughout Corner Lot
Results within 5 miles of Glenwood Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
8 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1216 sqft
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
10 Units Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
16 Units Available
Promenade Pointe
6115 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1370 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, large closets and lots of light. Located on the banks of the Lafayette River and just a few miles away from the city.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,185
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
11 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,182
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1140 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
5 Units Available
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1300 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
3 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
2 Units Available
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 30 at 08:41 PM
4 Units Available
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Brandon Avenue
1006 Brandon Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Multi-unit Walk-up - Property Id: 16525 FOR RENT WEST GHENT Hampton Apartments 1006-1008 Brandon Avenue Norfolk, Virginia One Bedroom Apartment Within Multi-Unit Building ? Hardwood Floors ? 9 ft Ceilings ? Ceiling