419 Warren Crescent - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

2 BR/2 BA. Large apartment with hardwood floors. Charming outdoor patio. Ample closet space. Completely renovated kitchen with ceramic tile floors and backsplash, new solid wood cabinets with soft close drawers and granite counter tops. Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, built in microwave and dishwasher. (Picture in listing is of comparable kitchen) Tenant pays electric and gas. Washer and dryer in unit. $1600.00. Convenient to Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterprises.com