All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 419 Warren Crescent - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
419 Warren Crescent - 2
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

419 Warren Crescent - 2

419 Warren Crescent · (757) 995-5494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Ghent
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

419 Warren Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 BR/2 BA. Large apartment with hardwood floors. Charming outdoor patio. Ample closet space. Completely renovated kitchen with ceramic tile floors and backsplash, new solid wood cabinets with soft close drawers and granite counter tops. Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, built in microwave and dishwasher. (Picture in listing is of comparable kitchen) Tenant pays electric and gas. Washer and dryer in unit. $1600.00. Convenient to Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterprises.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Warren Crescent - 2 have any available units?
419 Warren Crescent - 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Warren Crescent - 2 have?
Some of 419 Warren Crescent - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Warren Crescent - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
419 Warren Crescent - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Warren Crescent - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 419 Warren Crescent - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 419 Warren Crescent - 2 offer parking?
No, 419 Warren Crescent - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 419 Warren Crescent - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 Warren Crescent - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Warren Crescent - 2 have a pool?
No, 419 Warren Crescent - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 419 Warren Crescent - 2 have accessible units?
No, 419 Warren Crescent - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Warren Crescent - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Warren Crescent - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 419 Warren Crescent - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive
Norfolk, VA 23513
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr
Norfolk, VA 23503
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave
Norfolk, VA 23504
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road
Norfolk, VA 23503
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity