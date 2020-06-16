Amenities
Lafayette Shores - 1417 S. Veaux Loop - Gorgeous Waterfront Home with lush landscaping, hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, sunroom, living room, dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace and sitting room. Luxury master w/ H20 view & huge bath & closet. 3rd floor has finished room perfect for an office/playroom & floored attic space for storage.
Property available Immediately. Contact Penny Ruperti with Rose & Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at (757) 222-6268 for property details or to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5285359)