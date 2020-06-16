All apartments in Norfolk
1417 S. Veaux Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1417 S. Veaux Loop

1417 Veaux Loop South · (757) 436-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1417 Veaux Loop South, Norfolk, VA 23509
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1417 S. Veaux Loop · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Lafayette Shores - 1417 S. Veaux Loop - Gorgeous Waterfront Home with lush landscaping, hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, sunroom, living room, dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace and sitting room. Luxury master w/ H20 view & huge bath & closet. 3rd floor has finished room perfect for an office/playroom & floored attic space for storage.

Property available Immediately. Contact Penny Ruperti with Rose & Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at (757) 222-6268 for property details or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5285359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 S. Veaux Loop have any available units?
1417 S. Veaux Loop has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 S. Veaux Loop have?
Some of 1417 S. Veaux Loop's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 S. Veaux Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1417 S. Veaux Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 S. Veaux Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 S. Veaux Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1417 S. Veaux Loop offer parking?
No, 1417 S. Veaux Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1417 S. Veaux Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 S. Veaux Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 S. Veaux Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1417 S. Veaux Loop has a pool.
Does 1417 S. Veaux Loop have accessible units?
No, 1417 S. Veaux Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 S. Veaux Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 S. Veaux Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
