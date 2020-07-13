Savoy Apartments.

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to half month's rent
Move-in Fees: Administrative fee: $300; Waitlist Holding fee: $100 (applied to admin fee once apartment is accepted)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet
restrictions: No weight limit; certain breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details.