All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like
Savoy Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
Savoy Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Savoy Apartments

161 Granby Street · (757) 378-0936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Downtown Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,260

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,270

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,280

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savoy Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
key fob access
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Thoughtful Design in an Impeccable Location. Hosting travelers and visitors during the Tricentennial Jamestown Exposition, Savoy Apartments opened as a hotel in 1907 and has been hosting elegant individuals for over 100 years. Now an apartment living venue with carefully restored features, Savoy Apartment brings historical charm into the future and helps residents write their own love story of Downtown Norfolk life.

**Our leasing office is located at The Law Building Apartments at 145 Granby Street**

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to half month's rent
Move-in Fees: Administrative fee: $300; Waitlist Holding fee: $100 (applied to admin fee once apartment is accepted)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet
restrictions: No weight limit; certain breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Savoy Apartments have any available units?
Savoy Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Savoy Apartments have?
Some of Savoy Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savoy Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Savoy Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savoy Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Savoy Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Savoy Apartments offer parking?
No, Savoy Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Savoy Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Savoy Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Savoy Apartments have a pool?
No, Savoy Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Savoy Apartments have accessible units?
No, Savoy Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Savoy Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Savoy Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave
Norfolk, VA 23508
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 BedroomsNorfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly PlacesNorfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean ViewWards CornerNorthsideNorth ShoreGhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State UniversityOld Dominion UniversityTidewater Community CollegeHampton University