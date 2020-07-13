Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel 24hr gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center internet access key fob access

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Thoughtful Design in an Impeccable Location. Hosting travelers and visitors during the Tricentennial Jamestown Exposition, Savoy Apartments opened as a hotel in 1907 and has been hosting elegant individuals for over 100 years. Now an apartment living venue with carefully restored features, Savoy Apartment brings historical charm into the future and helps residents write their own love story of Downtown Norfolk life.



**Our leasing office is located at The Law Building Apartments at 145 Granby Street**