5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Rd.

5936 Dunnshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA 23234
Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield. House features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living room & dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace, kitchen w/ stove top, built-in oven, refrigerator & dishwasher, utility/mud room w/washer & dryer, beautiful hardwood floors, gas heat, C/A & storage shed. No Pets.
Schools:
Falling Creek Elementary
Falling Creek Middle School
Meadowbrook High School
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. have any available units?
5936 Dunnshire Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadowbrook, VA.
What amenities does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. have?
Some of 5936 Dunnshire Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Dunnshire Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Dunnshire Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Dunnshire Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5936 Dunnshire Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadowbrook.
Does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. offer parking?
No, 5936 Dunnshire Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 Dunnshire Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. have a pool?
No, 5936 Dunnshire Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5936 Dunnshire Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5936 Dunnshire Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 Dunnshire Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5936 Dunnshire Rd. has units with air conditioning.
