5936 Dunnshire Rd.

Amenities
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield. House features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living room & dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace, kitchen w/ stove top, built-in oven, refrigerator & dishwasher, utility/mud room w/washer & dryer, beautiful hardwood floors, gas heat, C/A & storage shed. No Pets.
Schools:
Falling Creek Elementary
Falling Creek Middle School
Meadowbrook High School
