Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

194 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Meadowbrook offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Piney Knolls
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5248 Goolsby Ct
5248 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
5248 Goolsby Ct Reserve This Townhome Today With Just $199 Down! Apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.com or in person at our office at 2000 W Club Ln. Richmond Va. 23226.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6231 Regal Crest Dr
6231 Regal Crest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Attractive 3 bed/2.5 bath Chesterfield home is available for lease on August 15th! This home, built in 2015, is located in the well maintained King's Grove neighborhood. The first level includes an open concept kitchen/dining area/family room.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
29 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
31 Units Available
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
10 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
14 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
19 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$993
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
31 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
5 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
25 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
961 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
5 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Plant Zero
500 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Manchester Warehouse District, this historic plant has been reimagined as a three-building apartment community with gym, a courtyard and an onsite restaurant. Features include in-unit laundry, wood floors and skylights.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
5 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$952
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
7 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
12 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
14 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
922 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
City Guide for Meadowbrook, VA

Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.

If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.

The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Meadowbrook, VA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Meadowbrook offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Meadowbrook. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Meadowbrook can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

