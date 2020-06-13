Apartment List
/
VA
/
meadowbrook
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

277 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA

Finding an apartment in Meadowbrook that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
7324 Winterleaf Ct
7324 Winterleaf Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 08/01/20 Please apply online : www.greatrichmondrentals.

1 of 20

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
4702 Mason Dale Way
4702 Mason Dale Way, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
4702 Mason Dale Way Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Rancher For Rent - 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry room. Back Patio with storage shed. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Piney Knolls
Contact for Availability
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hioaks
8 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Manchester
28 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
52 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Piney Knolls
1 Unit Available
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Manchester
40 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Meadowbrook, VA

Finding an apartment in Meadowbrook that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Meadowbrook 2 BedroomsMeadowbrook 3 Bedrooms
Meadowbrook Apartments with BalconyMeadowbrook Apartments with Pool
Meadowbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsMeadowbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Meadowbook

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University