Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
4702 Mason Dale Way
4702 Mason Dale Way, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
4702 Mason Dale Way Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Rancher For Rent - 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry room. Back Patio with storage shed. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
18 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Piney Knolls
Contact for Availability
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hioaks
8 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Manchester
42 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
36 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
55 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Old Town Manchester
5 Units Available
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
896 sqft
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Last updated April 14 at 12:30am
Old Town Manchester
Contact for Availability
Plant 1
403 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly renovated historic building in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood is home to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, a gym, in-unit laundry, and cable TV and internet included.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Worthington
1 Unit Available
6548 Holliday Rd
6548 Holliday Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
Newly renovated Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. New vinyl flooring in kitchen, Laundry room and carpet all through-out. This home has new windows and a brand new HVAC system.
City Guide for Meadowbrook, VA

Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.

If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.

The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Meadowbrook, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Meadowbrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

