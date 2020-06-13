202 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with balcony
Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.
If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.
The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Meadowbrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.