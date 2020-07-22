Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

217 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meadowbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
10 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Piney Knolls
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated July 22 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Walmsley
4721 Falling Creek Cir
4721 Falling Creek Circle, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1352 sqft
This rancher in North Chesterfield offers 3 bed , 1 bath, detached garage, large fenced in backyard with a deck. The property was just recently painted with newer carpet throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5248 Goolsby Ct
5248 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
5248 Goolsby Ct Reserve This Townhome Today With Just $199 Down! Apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.com or in person at our office at 2000 W Club Ln. Richmond Va. 23226.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
7017 Wentworth St
7017 Wentworth Street, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Reserve a townhouse today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances included -good

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bensley
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6231 Regal Crest Dr
6231 Regal Crest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Attractive 3 bed/2.5 bath Chesterfield home is available for lease on August 15th! This home, built in 2015, is located in the well maintained King's Grove neighborhood. The first level includes an open concept kitchen/dining area/family room.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
34 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
4 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Hopper Lofts
700 Everett St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether your way of relaxing is coming home to read a good book in an urban garden oasis or an exhilarating bike ride along the James, Hopper has it all! A theater room where you can watch your favorite movie with friends or get toned in our
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
29 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
10 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
19 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$993
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
31 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
16 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
5 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
25 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
961 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
City Guide for Meadowbrook, VA

Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.

If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.

The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Meadowbrook, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meadowbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

