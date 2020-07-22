217 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with parking
Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.
If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.
The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meadowbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.