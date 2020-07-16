81 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA with garages

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbook
3742 Pennyweight Court
3742 Pennyweight Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
2389 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield Available Aug 7th! - Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home tucked away in the Silverleaf community ready Aug 7th! Located between Hopkins Road and Beulah Road, convenient to
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Walmsley
4721 Falling Creek Cir
4721 Falling Creek Circle, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1352 sqft
This rancher in North Chesterfield offers 3 bed , 1 bath, detached garage, large fenced in backyard with a deck. The property was just recently painted with newer carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Manchester
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
27 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
24 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
31 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
16 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4407 Village Creek Drive
4407 Village Creek Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2902 sqft
Renters Dream!!! Great location, no yard work, large garage, and so much more!!!! - This home is a renters dream, right in Chester Village close to schools, shopping restaurants, the library and major highways.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1109 Porter St, Apt B, Upstairs Unit
1109 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1882 sqft
1109 Porter St, Apt B, Upstairs Unit Available 09/04/20 Beautiful Building in Manchester Complete with Rooftop Deck! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Powhite Park
1226 Boulder Creek Rd
1226 Boulder Creek Drive, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2972 sqft
1226 Boulder Creek Rd Available 10/05/20 Boulder Park Townhomes - 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths - ALL FOR $1600.00 Per Month - Brick 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Townhome with a 1 Car Attached Garage Conveniently Located Right off Chippenham Parkway.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7549 Belmont Road
7549 Belmont Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1808 sqft
- Newer Colonial style home with family room, large eat-in kitchen, 4 bedrooms ( 2 masters upstairs - one on each end of house), 3 1/2 baths, screened porch and open deck, garage, hp/ca.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4407 Morehouse Terrace
4407 Morehouse Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2700 sqft
4407 Morehouse Terrace Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4119 Laurelwood Road
4119 Laurelwood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Great North Chesterfield Location! - This 3 bedroom rancher located off of Belmont Road, has convenient access to the interstate, local shopping, dining and about a 15 minute drive from Chesterfield Town Center.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
2526 Norcliff Rd
2526 Norcliff Road, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Large three bed/two bath North Chesterfield home is available for lease on July 24. Downstairs layout includes kitchen, laundry room with shelving, family room, living room with built-in bookshelves, two bedrooms, and a full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4902 Old Main St
4902 Old Main Street, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1 sqft
Available 7/4/20: This stunning and modern townhouse boasts an attached garage, three bedrooms, a downstairs office/bonus room, a massive open kitchen, and a private rooftop patio with gorgeous views of the James! Community amenities include TWO

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHESTERFIELD - **As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings. *9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield, VA 23237 in the Hollymeade subdivision *Pristine 1450 s.f.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westover Hills
5207 New Kent Road
5207 New Kent Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3160 sqft
Gorgeous Westover Hills Home!!! - Located in the heart of Westover Hills, this fantastic 4 bed, 3 full & 2 half bath home has it all! A beautiful living room with a gas log fireplace and built-in shelves.
City Guide for Meadowbrook, VA

Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.

If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.

The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Meadowbrook, VA

Meadowbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

