Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated green community air conditioning

8410 Klarey Court Available 08/01/20 Awesome, Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Henrico's Shannon Green Community!! Available August 7th!! - Great, newly updated two bedroom, one and half bathroom townhome conveniently located off East Parham Road between West Broad Street and Staples Mill Road with quick access to Interstate 64 - less than 10 minutes to Short Pump and less than 15 minutes to downtown.



Recently painted throughout, updated laminate wood plank flooring downstairs, blinds and window treatments, updated interior doors and knobs. Large, inviting family room with a fireplace. Renovated kitchen featuring updated cabinets and knobs. Updated cabinets and appliances!!!



Upstairs offers recently updated carpet throughout, two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage. Full hall bathroom with updated vanity and tiled shower.



Step outside the new sliding glass door to a great fenced-in, private backyard with new terrace deck and storage shed to convey. Two reserved parking spaces. HOA includes trash pick-up and exterior maintenance.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE4699977)