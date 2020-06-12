All apartments in Laurel
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

8410 Klarey Court

8410 Klarey Court · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8410 Klarey Court, Laurel, VA 23228
Laurel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8410 Klarey Court · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
green community
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
8410 Klarey Court Available 08/01/20 Awesome, Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Henrico's Shannon Green Community!! Available August 7th!! - Great, newly updated two bedroom, one and half bathroom townhome conveniently located off East Parham Road between West Broad Street and Staples Mill Road with quick access to Interstate 64 - less than 10 minutes to Short Pump and less than 15 minutes to downtown.

Recently painted throughout, updated laminate wood plank flooring downstairs, blinds and window treatments, updated interior doors and knobs. Large, inviting family room with a fireplace. Renovated kitchen featuring updated cabinets and knobs. Updated cabinets and appliances!!!

Upstairs offers recently updated carpet throughout, two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage. Full hall bathroom with updated vanity and tiled shower.

Step outside the new sliding glass door to a great fenced-in, private backyard with new terrace deck and storage shed to convey. Two reserved parking spaces. HOA includes trash pick-up and exterior maintenance.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE4699977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Klarey Court have any available units?
8410 Klarey Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8410 Klarey Court have?
Some of 8410 Klarey Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Klarey Court currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Klarey Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Klarey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 Klarey Court is pet friendly.
Does 8410 Klarey Court offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Klarey Court does offer parking.
Does 8410 Klarey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Klarey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Klarey Court have a pool?
No, 8410 Klarey Court does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Klarey Court have accessible units?
No, 8410 Klarey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Klarey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 Klarey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 Klarey Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8410 Klarey Court has units with air conditioning.
