Apartment List
/
VA
/
laurel
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

90 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laurel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Laurel
8 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$832
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Dumbarton
7 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Museums
164 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 17 at 10:21pm
$
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated March 17 at 10:23pm
The Museum District
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
City Guide for Laurel, VA

Laurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.

In this unincorporated community you'll find pretty Hoehns Lake. Just 14 minutes from the urban enclave of state capital Richmond, VA, this pleasant spot is home to just over 16,000 residents. Nearby you'll find Joseph Bryan Park for walking and hiking, and the well-groomed links of the Belmont Golf Course. Charming shops, including a stained glass store, and cute cafes are a part of life in Laurel. So you'll always have somewhere to buy a present for granny, or take her out for tea. And if you want to do those things without granny in tow to provide an excuse? Go ahead; we won't tell anyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Laurel, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laurel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel Accessible ApartmentsLaurel Apartments with Balcony
Laurel Apartments with BalconyLaurel Apartments with GarageLaurel Apartments with GymLaurel Apartments with GymLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Apartments with PoolLaurel Apartments with PoolLaurel Apartments with Washer-DryerLaurel Apartments with Washer-DryerLaurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaurel Pet Friendly PlacesLaurel Pet Friendly PlacesLaurel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University