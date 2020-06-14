90 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA with gym
Laurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.
In this unincorporated community you'll find pretty Hoehns Lake. Just 14 minutes from the urban enclave of state capital Richmond, VA, this pleasant spot is home to just over 16,000 residents. Nearby you'll find Joseph Bryan Park for walking and hiking, and the well-groomed links of the Belmont Golf Course. Charming shops, including a stained glass store, and cute cafes are a part of life in Laurel. So you'll always have somewhere to buy a present for granny, or take her out for tea. And if you want to do those things without granny in tow to provide an excuse? Go ahead; we won't tell anyone. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laurel renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.