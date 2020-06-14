Apartment List
/
VA
/
laurel
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:02 PM

217 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laurel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Laurel
1 Unit Available
7608 Roscommon Court - 1, Apt. 2311
7608 Roscommon Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
880 sqft
MUST SEE PROPERTY! Apartment is located at the third, top floor of the building! Recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded bathrooms, plenty of storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
3004 Trail Drive
3004 Trail Drive, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Dumbarton
7 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4700 Kelly Cove
4700 Kelly Cove, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
This adorable tri-level home will be available for move in on June 1st and we are taking applications now! This non-smoking 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house has a perfect cul-de-sac location, paved drive, and a fenced back yard with tool shed for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 17 at 10:21pm
$
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated March 17 at 10:23pm
The Museum District
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
City Guide for Laurel, VA

Laurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.

In this unincorporated community you'll find pretty Hoehns Lake. Just 14 minutes from the urban enclave of state capital Richmond, VA, this pleasant spot is home to just over 16,000 residents. Nearby you'll find Joseph Bryan Park for walking and hiking, and the well-groomed links of the Belmont Golf Course. Charming shops, including a stained glass store, and cute cafes are a part of life in Laurel. So you'll always have somewhere to buy a present for granny, or take her out for tea. And if you want to do those things without granny in tow to provide an excuse? Go ahead; we won't tell anyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Laurel, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laurel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel Accessible ApartmentsLaurel Apartments with Balcony
Laurel Apartments with BalconyLaurel Apartments with GarageLaurel Apartments with GymLaurel Apartments with GymLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Apartments with PoolLaurel Apartments with PoolLaurel Apartments with Washer-DryerLaurel Apartments with Washer-DryerLaurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaurel Pet Friendly PlacesLaurel Pet Friendly PlacesLaurel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University