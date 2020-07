The Villages at West Laurel.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal package receiving tennis court dog park e-payments

Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95. We are located in the Henrico County School District and are walking distance to Hermitage High School. Our updated homes feature Whirlpool appliances, large closets, a private patio or balcony, and include washers and dryers. Select homes feature upgraded kitchens, wood burning fireplaces, and extra storage space. You'll enjoy our two swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center, multiple playgrounds, tennis courts, and car wash station. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.