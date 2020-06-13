Apartment List
283 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
8410 Klarey Court
8410 Klarey Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
8410 Klarey Court Available 08/01/20 Awesome, Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Henrico's Shannon Green Community!! Available August 7th!! - Great, newly updated two bedroom, one and half bathroom townhome conveniently located off East Parham Road

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
5606 Millwheel Way
5606 Millwheel Way, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Please stop by the leasing office to reserve a unit Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
3004 Trail Drive
3004 Trail Drive, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7713 Bransford Drive
7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
8718 Greycliff Rd.
8718 Greycliff Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
Established West End neighborhood - 3 Bedroom brick ranch with 1 full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen w/ stove & refrigerator, washer & dryer hook-ups, gas furnace, central air, heat, gas hot water heater, carport, shed & attic storage,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2511 Mountain Ash Circle
2511 Mountain Ash Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Lovely town home available soon in Mountain Laurel Townhomes off Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features granite counters, ample storage, double sink, and track lighting. Hard surface floors downstairs and carpeted upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
115 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
City Guide for Laurel, VA

Laurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.

In this unincorporated community you'll find pretty Hoehns Lake. Just 14 minutes from the urban enclave of state capital Richmond, VA, this pleasant spot is home to just over 16,000 residents. Nearby you'll find Joseph Bryan Park for walking and hiking, and the well-groomed links of the Belmont Golf Course. Charming shops, including a stained glass store, and cute cafes are a part of life in Laurel. So you'll always have somewhere to buy a present for granny, or take her out for tea. And if you want to do those things without granny in tow to provide an excuse? Go ahead; we won't tell anyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Laurel, VA

Finding an apartment in Laurel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

