283 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA
Laurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.
In this unincorporated community you'll find pretty Hoehns Lake. Just 14 minutes from the urban enclave of state capital Richmond, VA, this pleasant spot is home to just over 16,000 residents. Nearby you'll find Joseph Bryan Park for walking and hiking, and the well-groomed links of the Belmont Golf Course. Charming shops, including a stained glass store, and cute cafes are a part of life in Laurel. So you'll always have somewhere to buy a present for granny, or take her out for tea. And if you want to do those things without granny in tow to provide an excuse? Go ahead; we won't tell anyone. See more
Finding an apartment in Laurel that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.