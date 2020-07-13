/
apartments with pool
90 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
44 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,098
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Laurel
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
$803
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$801
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel
4844 Wild Horse Lane
4844 Wild Horse Ln, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2080 sqft
Welcome to one of the West End’s newest neighborhoods, West Chase located just off Broad Street and Parham Road. This stunning new townhome boasts 3 bedrooms with 2 and a ½ baths.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$978
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
145 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$914
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Dumbarton
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
989 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
102 Units Available
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1623 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Mary Munford
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
