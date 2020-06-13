/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
234 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
5606 Millwheel Way
5606 Millwheel Way, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Available 06/13/20 Please stop by the leasing office to reserve a unit Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
3004 Trail Drive
3004 Trail Drive, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7713 Bransford Drive
7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4700 Kelly Cove
4700 Kelly Cove, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
This adorable tri-level home will be available for move in on June 1st and we are taking applications now! This non-smoking 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house has a perfect cul-de-sac location, paved drive, and a fenced back yard with tool shed for storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
4005 Aspen View Court
4005 Aspen View Court, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1966 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located in an Excellent West End Location Convenient to Highways & Shopping, Home Features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Cozy Family Room With Gas Fireplace, & Morning/Sunroom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 3 bedroom Stainless appliances Townhouse $1495 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1917 Greenstone Court
1917 Greenstone Court, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
1917 Greenstone Court Available 08/08/20 Lovely New Rental Home in Glen Allen - Greenstone Court is a beautiful, 1622 square foot, three-bedroom, two & half bath home located in Glen Allen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Skirmish Run Dr
1507 Skirmish Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
1507 Skirmish Run Dr Available 08/03/20 Western Henrico -3BR Townhome in Stonewall Manor - Brick 3 BR and 1 and 1/2 Townhome Available in Stonewall Manor. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
8718 Greycliff Rd.
8718 Greycliff Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
Established West End neighborhood - 3 Bedroom brick ranch with 1 full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen w/ stove & refrigerator, washer & dryer hook-ups, gas furnace, central air, heat, gas hot water heater, carport, shed & attic storage,
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
1 Unit Available
2511 Mountain Ash Circle
2511 Mountain Ash Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Lovely town home available soon in Mountain Laurel Townhomes off Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features granite counters, ample storage, double sink, and track lighting. Hard surface floors downstairs and carpeted upstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9514 Gayton Road
9514 Gayton Road, Tuckahoe, VA
Great space, fantastic location in Henrico’s West End. Schools close, restaurants , shopping, and much more. Ready for move in with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The backyard is privacy fenced with detached shed, patio and great landscaping.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.
Similar Pages
Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel 3 BedroomsLaurel Accessible ApartmentsLaurel Apartments with Balcony
Laurel Apartments with BalconyLaurel Apartments with GarageLaurel Apartments with GymLaurel Apartments with GymLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA