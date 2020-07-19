Rent Calculator
1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE
1965 Mayflower Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1965 Mayflower Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
hardwood floors
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, freshly painted . Ready for immediate occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have any available units?
1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have?
Some of 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 MAYFLOWER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
