11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE

Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees. As soon as you enter the front door, make your way left to the formal living room and next you're in the formal dining room. Make another right and you're in the Large kitchen with beautiful countertops and tile flooring. Look straight a head and you will see the family room with beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and door to LARGE back deck. Make your way upstairs and you will find the the master bedroom with full bath along with 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. On the lower level you have a BIG media room, full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.