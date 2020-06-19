All apartments in Lake Ridge
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE

11829 Parliment Drive · (703) 590-8109
Location

11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2963 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees. As soon as you enter the front door, make your way left to the formal living room and next you're in the formal dining room. Make another right and you're in the Large kitchen with beautiful countertops and tile flooring. Look straight a head and you will see the family room with beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and door to LARGE back deck. Make your way upstairs and you will find the the master bedroom with full bath along with 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. On the lower level you have a BIG media room, full bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have any available units?
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have?
Some of 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
