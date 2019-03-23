6131 Beachway Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041 Lake Barcroft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
Property Amenities
MUCH LOVE AND CARE HAS BEEN GIVEN TO THIS HOME * SUNKEN LIVING ROOM PLUS GAS FIREPLACE * NICE SHOP OR COMPUTER ROOM * LOTS OF STORAGE * COVERED PATIO * FRESHLY PAINTED * PERFECT FOR IN LAW * HARDWOOD FLOORS----near the lake--also for sale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
