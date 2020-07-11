/
apartments with washer dryer
422 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with washer-dryer
Lake Barcroft
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
PRICE REDUCED! This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom.
Lake Barcroft
6440 COLUMBIA PIKE
6440 Columbia Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA
8 Bedrooms
$5,995
7204 sqft
BEFORE BEAUTIFUL GRAND HOME IN VERY NORTH ANNANDALE, BAILEY CROSS ARE, 2 MILES TO ARLINGTON, 7 MILES TO DC. ONE OF 3 CUSTOM BUILT HOUSES IN PRIVATE LOT, DOESN'T EXPOSE TO MAIN RD.
Lake Barcroft
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.
Lake Barcroft
6212 SQUIRES HILL DR
6212 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights.
Lake Barcroft
3035 HAZELTON ST
3035 Hazelton Street, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
JUST ON THE MARKET! SUBURBAN OASIS. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME WITH 1-CAR GARAGE ON QUAINT WOODED CUL-DE-SAC STREET IN BUFFALO HILL (IN THE SLEEPY HOLLOW AREA), *WELL-MAINTAINED *STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Seven Corners
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Boulevard Manor
5906 1ST STREET N
5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
NEW PICTURES TO SHOW OFF THIS CUTIE! * Beautiful and Convenient Boulevard Manor Detached Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room *
Dominion Hills
6059 9TH STREET N
6059 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2201 sqft
Completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, living room, family room, dining room are perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w/maple cabs. granite, stainless steel appliances.
Madison Manor
1010 N QUINTANA ST
1010 North Quintana Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
JUST LISTED! FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ARLINGTON GEM. LIGHT, BRIGHT, OPEN & UPDATED. VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND SHOWS LIKE IT. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SILESTONE COUNTER-TOPS. GLEAMING HARDWOODS.
4206 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
4206 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PRISTINE BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PROPERTY.
3117 ANNANDALE ROAD
3117 Annandale Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1488 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 8/12/20! STUNNING EXTENDED CAPE COD ~ AWESOME LOCATION~ TONS OF STORAGE ~ LIVING ROOM WITH A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE & WOOD FLOORS ~ UPDATED, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, RECESSED LIGHTS & STAINLESS STEEL
3816 STEPPES COURT
3816 Steppes Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1242 sqft
Wonderful two master bedrooms house + two and half bath. All new stainless steel appliances. New laminated flooring in living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Good and new feel on both levels. lots of closet spaces, even walk-in closet.
3800 POWELL LANE
3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated, open concept 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in prime location just outside of Bailey's Crossroads. Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, tile foyer and baths.
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
5617 sqft
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.
Seven Corners
6147 GLEN EAGLES COURT
6147 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1350 sqft
Available for occupancy immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath.
Seven Corners
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.
Madison Manor
1105 N ROCHESTER ST
1105 North Rochester Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
What a great house-just leave the car in the driveway & walk to East Falls Church Metro. This contemporary offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/a contemporary open flair.
Seven Corners
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.
Seven Corners
3041 PATRICK HENRY DR #201
3041 Patrick Henry Drive, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
707 sqft
LOOK NO MORE! YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LOCATION & GREAT COZY HOME IN PRESTINE CONDITION. 2 BEDROOMS & 1 FULL BATH. BRIGHT & SUNNY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA AND BOTH BEDROOMS. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
Boulevard Manor
6028 1ST STREET N
6028 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,050
2596 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & CARPET! A very rare oasis in the city-beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac on a large landscaped, wooded corner lot, 1 car garage. Formal Living/ Dining rooms, large kitchen w/eat-in area/family room.
