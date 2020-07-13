/
apartments with pool
281 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with pool
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
PRICE REDUCED! This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3245 RIO DRIVE
3245 Rio Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available immediately! All utilities included - plenty of parking, lots of light! Excellent commute. Move-in ready. Easy commute to Tysons/DC. Close to shopping/restaurants. Tennis Court/Pool - lots of parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Barcroft
20 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,317
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
11 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,630
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
17 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
11 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
6059 9TH STREET N
6059 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2201 sqft
Completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, living room, family room, dining room are perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w/maple cabs. granite, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3101 S MANCHESTER STREET
3101 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1067 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! Bright and Spacious 7th floor corner unit with panoramic views in a great location with 3 parking space near 7 Corners & Route 50, just minutes from NFATC, Ballston, Rosslyn, and the TR Bridge * Wall-to-wall carpeting, balcony,
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
3800 POWELL LANE
3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Amenities galore in this secluded two bedroom unit.
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
6001 Arlington Blvd Apt 907
6001 Arlington Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA
Studio
$1,290
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Studio condo on the Penthouse floor! Conveniently located in Falls Church, only mins. from 7 Corners, 66, & Arlington! Hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Barcroft
46 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
66 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
44 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
31 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
17 Units Available
Lyon Village
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1152 sqft
Uniquely designed, spacious, 1-3 bedroom apartments with maple cabinetry, kitchen islands, large windows and in-unit laundry. Elevator, media room, bike storage and community garden. Near Courthouse Metro off Arlington Blvd.
37 Units Available
Long Branch Creek
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
35 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
