482 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with parking
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 35
1 of 40
1 of 34
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 48
1 of 48
1 of 68
1 of 48
1 of 27
This town is named after Dr. John W. Barcroft, who ran a mill here during the 19th century!
Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Barcroft apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.