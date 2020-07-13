Apartment List
/
VA
/
lake barcroft
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

482 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Barcroft apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
PRICE REDUCED! This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6440 COLUMBIA PIKE
6440 Columbia Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA
8 Bedrooms
$5,995
7204 sqft
BEFORE BEAUTIFUL GRAND HOME IN VERY NORTH ANNANDALE, BAILEY CROSS ARE, 2 MILES TO ARLINGTON, 7 MILES TO DC. ONE OF 3 CUSTOM BUILT HOUSES IN PRIVATE LOT, DOESN'T EXPOSE TO MAIN RD.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6221 HOMESPUN LANE
6221 Homespun Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,485
3232 sqft
Large well maintained and updated home in Falls Church. 4 bedroom/5.5 bath,+ Sitting room w/ potential 5th bedroom. Large 1/2 acre lot, fully fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Spacious bedrooms w/large walk in closets. Beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6212 SQUIRES HILL DR
6212 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3035 HAZELTON ST
3035 Hazelton Street, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
JUST ON THE MARKET! SUBURBAN OASIS. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME WITH 1-CAR GARAGE ON QUAINT WOODED CUL-DE-SAC STREET IN BUFFALO HILL (IN THE SLEEPY HOLLOW AREA), *WELL-MAINTAINED *STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Barcroft
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,317
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
11 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,630
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
17 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
11 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
2803 Flagmaker Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
2803 Flagmaker Dr.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3901 Cherrywood Lane
3901 Cherrywood Lane, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2350 sqft
LOCATION IS PREMIUM - Updated a single family home in Annadale with Carport ready now....Make your appointment to see this home. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4994763)

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Madison Manor
1010 N QUINTANA ST
1010 North Quintana Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
JUST LISTED! FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ARLINGTON GEM. LIGHT, BRIGHT, OPEN & UPDATED. VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND SHOWS LIKE IT. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SILESTONE COUNTER-TOPS. GLEAMING HARDWOODS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4206 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
4206 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PRISTINE BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PROPERTY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6413 COLUMBIA PIKE
6413 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
1BR 1BA Lower Level of SFH for rent. Kitchentte with full range, refrigerator. W/D in unit. Access to yard. Parking available on side of house for tenant use. Easy commute to DC/Pentagon. All utilities included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3101 S MANCHESTER STREET
3101 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1067 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! Bright and Spacious 7th floor corner unit with panoramic views in a great location with 3 parking space near 7 Corners & Route 50, just minutes from NFATC, Ballston, Rosslyn, and the TR Bridge * Wall-to-wall carpeting, balcony,

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3117 ANNANDALE ROAD
3117 Annandale Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1488 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 8/12/20! STUNNING EXTENDED CAPE COD ~ AWESOME LOCATION~ TONS OF STORAGE ~ LIVING ROOM WITH A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE & WOOD FLOORS ~ UPDATED, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, RECESSED LIGHTS & STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
5617 sqft
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Madison Manor
1105 N ROCHESTER ST
1105 North Rochester Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
What a great house-just leave the car in the driveway & walk to East Falls Church Metro. This contemporary offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/a contemporary open flair.

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.

1 of 48

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3041 PATRICK HENRY DR #201
3041 Patrick Henry Drive, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
707 sqft
LOOK NO MORE! YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LOCATION & GREAT COZY HOME IN PRESTINE CONDITION. 2 BEDROOMS & 1 FULL BATH. BRIGHT & SUNNY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA AND BOTH BEDROOMS. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
City Guide for Lake Barcroft, VA

This town is named after Dr. John W. Barcroft, who ran a mill here during the 19th century!

Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Barcroft, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Barcroft apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 3 BedroomsLake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Barcroft Apartments with ParkingLake Barcroft Apartments with Pool
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Barcroft Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America