482 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with parking

This town is named after Dr. John W. Barcroft, who ran a mill here during the 19th century!

Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here!