/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
257 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage (3 walk-in closets), stacked washer/dryer, and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3245 RIO DRIVE
3245 Rio Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
804 sqft
Rarely available Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo Home in Falls Church. Great location. Close to Seven Corners, and almost in between Downtown Falls Church and Old Town. Spacious floor plan, new carpets throughout, spacious and fresh.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Barcroft
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
868 sqft
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
65 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Seven Corners
10 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4513 Highland Green Court
4513 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Fully furnished apartment Family room bedroom full bathroom and small kitchen 10 to 15 minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myer. 20 minutes from Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
841 sqft
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Barcroft
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
25 Units Available
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
751 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Penrose
14 Units Available
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,513
527 sqft
Boutique-style gated apartment complex. Modern layouts with large windows and plenty of natural light. Outdoor community amenities include grilling stations, courtyard, outdoor pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Long Branch Creek
24 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
652 sqft
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
13 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
818 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
5 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
907 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Lyon Village
9 Units Available
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
818 sqft
Stunning luxury apartments in a prime location in the Clarendon neighborhood. Two buildings with underground parking garages, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units have laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
791 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Similar Pages
Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 BedroomsLake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Barcroft Apartments with ParkingLake Barcroft Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD