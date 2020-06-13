Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

391 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with balcony

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3253 JUNIPER LN
3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3441 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
3441 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2724 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR/2.5BA UPDATED COLONIAL NESTLED IN PEACEFUL SETTING. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES, CABINETS & FLOORING WHICH OPENS TO FLAG STONE PATIO. DINING RM OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/ FIREPLACE, LARGE WINDOWS LETS IN LOT OF LIGHT.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3409 MANSFIELD RD
3409 Mansfield Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely well maintained 4BR/2.5 BA home in beautiful Lake Barcroft. Large remodeled kitchen addition , sun filled family room and separate den and office. Open living area and family room. Large yard with a backyard patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage (3 walk-in closets), stacked washer/dryer, and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Barcroft
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Corners
9 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
871 N MADISON STREET
871 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1384 sqft
Renovated and updated, all brick rambler. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Deck off sun room, gleaming hardwood floors and large walk out lower level rec room. Close to bus, shops and park.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
970 N POTOMAC STREET
970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
6031 9TH STREET N
6031 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1478 sqft
Charming, all brick single family home with wrap-around addition. This updated colonial will transport you back to the 1950's with such touches as the crystal doorknobs, arched doorways, original hardwoods in living/dining and bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
912 N LIVINGSTON STREET
912 North Livingston Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1584 sqft
3 level fully detached brick colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in Dominion Hills Arlington.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6641 BARRETT ROAD
6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1188 sqft
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Barcroft, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Barcroft renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

