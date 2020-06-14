282 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 40
1 of 13
1 of 4
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 41
1 of 44
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 68
1 of 48
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 55
1 of 16
This town is named after Dr. John W. Barcroft, who ran a mill here during the 19th century!
Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Barcroft renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.