282 Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Barcroft renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
6212 SQUIRES HILL DR
6212 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights. The Master suite has large walk-in closet .

Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage (3 walk-in closets), stacked washer/dryer, and hardwood floors throughout.

Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3397 sqft
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.
28 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.

Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.

Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
871 N MADISON STREET
871 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1384 sqft
Renovated and updated, all brick rambler. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Deck off sun room, gleaming hardwood floors and large walk out lower level rec room. Close to bus, shops and park.

Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with

Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
970 N POTOMAC STREET
970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor.

Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1403 N ROOSEVELT STREET
1403 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1364 sqft
HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout.

Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3100 sqft
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.

1 Unit Available
3317 WRAYWOOD PLACE
3317 Wraywood Place, West Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,995
1564 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Falls Church, VA. Home sits on a 1/2 acre lot, tucked away in a cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
6641 BARRETT ROAD
6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1188 sqft
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice.

Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 HIGHLAND GREEN COURT
4507 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1759 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage contemporary with open floorplan in Pinecrest! The house is facing to serenity natural views.New hard wood flooring through out all 3 levels and New kitchen appliances.

Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.

1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.

Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6565 RIVER TWEED LANE
6565 River Tweed Lane, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1740 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY NEIGHBORHOOD! Three-minute walk to Pinecrest Golf Course and Thomas Jefferson HS. Spacious townhouse w/ 2 Master Bedroom Suites. The basement is equipped with a full bath so that you can use it as a guest room.

Boulevard Manor
1 Unit Available
204 N LIBERTY STREET
204 North Liberty Street, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3752 sqft
Totally renovated 4/5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom colonial in Spy Hill Subdivison in Arlington. Main level is lrm, drm, kitchen, breakfast room open to a family room with a fpl. Steps out to small manageable rear yard.

Glencarlyn
1 Unit Available
5921 3RD STREET S
5921 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2558 sqft
5921 3rd St S Arlington VA 22204. Don't miss this beautiful updated 4 BR garaged home located in the Carlin Springs area of Arlington.

Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2468 sqft
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.
Lyon Village
9 Units Available
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning luxury apartments in a prime location in the Clarendon neighborhood. Two buildings with underground parking garages, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units have laundry and private patio/balcony.
City Guide for Lake Barcroft, VA

This town is named after Dr. John W. Barcroft, who ran a mill here during the 19th century!

Most of what you'll read about Lake Barcroft will tell you that its one of the most desirable places in the country to call home -- and its true! This community is one of the most beautiful, convenient and luxurious places in the U.S. It has a population of 9,558 and is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. It's based around a body of water of the same name, and you can find excellent fishing here as well as beautiful Osprey. Many people come here year-round from neighboring areas to vacation . Gas and diesel engines are prohibited on the lake to prevent noise and pollution, so you can expect an environmentally friendly and peaceful experience when you're here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Barcroft, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Barcroft renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

