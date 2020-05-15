3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD

Amenities

Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout. Main level offers a charming foyer, a gorgeous formal living room with marble fireplace, elegantly appointed dining room with gorgeous crystal chandelier, a beautifully extended gourmet kitchen with high end Viking appliances, a beautiful island, also includes separate entertaining area with wet bar and huge Viking wine cellar coolers, granite counter tops, large breakfast/dining area leads to charming, all teak wood panel large family room with marble stone fireplace, a laundry room, a half bath, a coat closet and a generous size wood deck with newish and beautifully built stairs, which connect to a well manicured garden for renters enjoyment, ample eating area and grill with beautiful views of private and peaceful back yard with mature trees and manicured landscape. Second level includes master bedroom with bathroom, and 3 additional large bedrooms with Italian marble bathrooms. Two car garage, circular driveway makes possible for easy park and plenty of parking. Available to rent as of August 1, 2020. Inclusive of waste/snow removal, and garden maintenance, excluded of all utilities. Recently painted, both exterior and interior, new roof, new furnace, new compressor and air conditioning units, new bathrooms, new water heater, new fence, and a new asphalted circular driveway for plenty of parking, as well as street parking also is available.Fully fenced, and security alarm system installed. Home is equipped with fiber optic and high speed wireless Internet throughout. This gorgeous, exceptional and well-appointed home provides excellent schools, and universities, as well as first care, hospitals and everything you may need to settle quickly and in a comfortable manner. Rent will include gardening maintenance, snow removal and alarm services. Please check with owner in reference to pets. No subleases will be allowed. The basement area will not be part of the rental lease agreement. Membership to the nearby Sleepy Hollow Bath, Racket, Swimming Pool and Tennis Club is available at tenant's expense. Great location, close to DC, minutes to Metro (4 miles); easy access to Rt. 495, Rt. 50, Rt. 66, close to Tyson~s corner, the Mossaic District Center and much more.