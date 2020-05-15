All apartments in Lake Barcroft
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD

3711 Sleepy Hollow Road · (703) 585-8660
Lake Barcroft
Location

3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3397 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout. Main level offers a charming foyer, a gorgeous formal living room with marble fireplace, elegantly appointed dining room with gorgeous crystal chandelier, a beautifully extended gourmet kitchen with high end Viking appliances, a beautiful island, also includes separate entertaining area with wet bar and huge Viking wine cellar coolers, granite counter tops, large breakfast/dining area leads to charming, all teak wood panel large family room with marble stone fireplace, a laundry room, a half bath, a coat closet and a generous size wood deck with newish and beautifully built stairs, which connect to a well manicured garden for renters enjoyment, ample eating area and grill with beautiful views of private and peaceful back yard with mature trees and manicured landscape. Second level includes master bedroom with bathroom, and 3 additional large bedrooms with Italian marble bathrooms. Two car garage, circular driveway makes possible for easy park and plenty of parking. Available to rent as of August 1, 2020. Inclusive of waste/snow removal, and garden maintenance, excluded of all utilities. Recently painted, both exterior and interior, new roof, new furnace, new compressor and air conditioning units, new bathrooms, new water heater, new fence, and a new asphalted circular driveway for plenty of parking, as well as street parking also is available.Fully fenced, and security alarm system installed. Home is equipped with fiber optic and high speed wireless Internet throughout. This gorgeous, exceptional and well-appointed home provides excellent schools, and universities, as well as first care, hospitals and everything you may need to settle quickly and in a comfortable manner. Rent will include gardening maintenance, snow removal and alarm services. Please check with owner in reference to pets. No subleases will be allowed. The basement area will not be part of the rental lease agreement. Membership to the nearby Sleepy Hollow Bath, Racket, Swimming Pool and Tennis Club is available at tenant's expense. Great location, close to DC, minutes to Metro (4 miles); easy access to Rt. 495, Rt. 50, Rt. 66, close to Tyson~s corner, the Mossaic District Center and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD have any available units?
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD have?
Some of 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD has a pool.
Does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD has units with air conditioning.
