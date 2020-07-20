Well maintained 3 level town home with deck and fenced back yard * Close to Kingstowne shopping, restaurants, and minutes to Ft. Belvoir. Includes 2 assigned parking spaces * No smoking. Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have any available units?
5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
Is 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.