All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE

5336 Harbor Court Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5336 Harbor Court Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 3 level town home with deck and fenced back yard * Close to Kingstowne shopping, restaurants, and minutes to Ft. Belvoir. Includes 2 assigned parking spaces * No smoking. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have any available units?
5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
Is 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5336 HARBOR COURT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University