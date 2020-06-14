/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
130 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA
Verified
1 of 20
15 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
888 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Rose Hill
13 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
765 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Results within 5 miles of Kingstowne
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
868 sqft
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
650 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
5 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
907 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
844 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hybla Valley
158 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
791 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
40 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
847 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Nauck
17 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
897 sqft
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
797 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Groveton
24 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
815 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Huntington
48 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
690 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
