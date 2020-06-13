305 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA📍
According to the Census Bureau, the population of this beautiful city in 2010 was 7,571. It is just a few miles from the state capital of Richmond in the eastern section of Virginia. The close proximity to the Richmond International Airport makes it convenient to fly in and out of the city if you travel often for business.
Hire a moving truck to transport your belongings if you must. Once you arrive, the friendly and helpful neighbors are quite likely to offer a hand in moving your belonging into your new home.
Coats, rain galoshes and summer clothing are all appropriate to pack in preparation to your move to Sandston. The average amount of rainfall is slightly higher than other areas of the United States, and this results in lush, green landscapes throughout the warmer months. The mild climate is perfect for residents who find extreme temperatures unpleasant, yet it is varied enough to make different clothing styles a necessity each season.
Citizens who have a passion for gardening benefit greatly from the mild temperatures during the spring, summer and fall months. This weather is also perfect for people who enjoy outdoor activities. Therefore, you'll want to bring along your lawn mower, gardening tools and sports equipment. These will enable you to spend productive time outdoors in this lovely city.
Due to the small population, the town has the feeling of a united community, rather than the cliques of different neighborhoods. This doesn't mean that you have few options in your places for rent. Newcomers can locate duplexes for rent, studio apartments and condos for rent in many different designs. Whether you desire a rental property specifically geared to senior citizens, young professionals or families, there are properties available for you to explore.
Talk to the local residents to gather information on places to live. They can be among the most helpful sources of information. Real estate agencies, classified ads and bulletin boards are other valuable sources that can aid you in your search.
Pride of the citizens is reflected in the annual Memorial Day festivities. They are held in the Sandston Recreation Area and includes a parade, places to get food and drinks, and a memorial service held the day before, at the Seven Pines Cemetery. The festivities also include amusing family-friendly activities, educational exhibits and live music.
The Sandston Recreation Area is the spot where many locals gather for outdoor fun. It has tennis courts, ball fields and a playground area. It also has a covered picnic area and concession stands.
Getting around town is no problem in Sandston. Many residents enjoy walking to the nearby grocery stores, hair salons, pharmacies and other businesses that cater to every need. Biking is another option to get around in this city. It affords you the opportunity to exercise, meet your neighbors and to enjoy the scenic beauty of this town. If you decide to drive, everything you need is within a few minutes.
If your favorite hobby is reading the latest best seller, you can find plenty of good reads at the Sandston Public Library. It is open Monday through Saturday.
Many doctors, dentists and other healthcare professionals have an office in Sandston. Therefore, it is not difficult to schedule your regular checkups or find healthcare when it is necessary.
Richmond is a large city, located just minutes away from Sandston. Residents who love the idea of living in a small town, yet like to venture into the city occasionally, will love the close proximity. In 1888, an electric trolley line was built in order to transport passengers from Richmond to the smaller towns surrounding it, including Sandston. These days, with the availability of automobiles, the trolley line is no longer necessary. A nearby street is called "Nine Mile Road." This is due to the distance of the old trolley line. You can still see many of the trolley tracks throughout the town.
The type of people that live in a town make all the difference in whether it is just a place to live or a place to thrive. Sandston offers a wealth of options to meet new people and to provide you with economic opportunities.