305 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA

Moving to Sandston

Hire a moving truck to transport your belongings if you must. Once you arrive, the friendly and helpful neighbors are quite likely to offer a hand in moving your belonging into your new home.

Coats, rain galoshes and summer clothing are all appropriate to pack in preparation to your move to Sandston. The average amount of rainfall is slightly higher than other areas of the United States, and this results in lush, green landscapes throughout the warmer months. The mild climate is perfect for residents who find extreme temperatures unpleasant, yet it is varied enough to make different clothing styles a necessity each season.

Citizens who have a passion for gardening benefit greatly from the mild temperatures during the spring, summer and fall months. This weather is also perfect for people who enjoy outdoor activities. Therefore, you'll want to bring along your lawn mower, gardening tools and sports equipment. These will enable you to spend productive time outdoors in this lovely city.