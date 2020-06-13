Apartment List
/
VA
/
sandston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM

305 Apartments for rent in Sandston, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Naglee Avenue
6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
963 sqft
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this Property is 7/2/2020 *6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA *Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End *Three bedrooms, and 1 tile Jack and Jill bathroom on one

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
26 Wootton Road
26 Wootton Road, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Heat pump/Central Air, rear fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Sandston
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Montrose
Contact for Availability
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 Grayfox Circle
912 Grayfox Circle, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
FoxHill Townhomes in Henrico - 3 BR 1 1/2 Baths - Available Immediately! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath Town Home located in Eastern Henrico off Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane. Large Living Room and Dining Area and Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.
Results within 5 miles of Sandston
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$809
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$674
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shockoe Bottom
16 Units Available
Consolidated Carolina Lofts
2200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1091 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-95, on the banks of the James River and Kanawha Canal. Luxurious units feature laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, coffee bar and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.

Median Rent in Sandston

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sandston is $850, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $981.
Studio
$811
1 Bed
$850
2 Beds
$981
3+ Beds
$1,300
City GuideSandston
Sandston, Virginia, is named in honor of the man who was instrumental in creating the city, Oliver J. Sands. He was the head of a group of investors who developed the town shortly after World War I. Many homes were built in this area during the war to provide housing for enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Patriotism and pride in the community is much a part of what makes Sandston a perfect place to make your home.

According to the Census Bureau, the population of this beautiful city in 2010 was 7,571. It is just a few miles from the state capital of Richmond in the eastern section of Virginia. The close proximity to the Richmond International Airport makes it convenient to fly in and out of the city if you travel often for business.

Moving to Sandston

Hire a moving truck to transport your belongings if you must. Once you arrive, the friendly and helpful neighbors are quite likely to offer a hand in moving your belonging into your new home.

Coats, rain galoshes and summer clothing are all appropriate to pack in preparation to your move to Sandston. The average amount of rainfall is slightly higher than other areas of the United States, and this results in lush, green landscapes throughout the warmer months. The mild climate is perfect for residents who find extreme temperatures unpleasant, yet it is varied enough to make different clothing styles a necessity each season.

Citizens who have a passion for gardening benefit greatly from the mild temperatures during the spring, summer and fall months. This weather is also perfect for people who enjoy outdoor activities. Therefore, you'll want to bring along your lawn mower, gardening tools and sports equipment. These will enable you to spend productive time outdoors in this lovely city.

Neighborhoods

Due to the small population, the town has the feeling of a united community, rather than the cliques of different neighborhoods. This doesn't mean that you have few options in your places for rent. Newcomers can locate duplexes for rent, studio apartments and condos for rent in many different designs. Whether you desire a rental property specifically geared to senior citizens, young professionals or families, there are properties available for you to explore.

Talk to the local residents to gather information on places to live. They can be among the most helpful sources of information. Real estate agencies, classified ads and bulletin boards are other valuable sources that can aid you in your search.

Living in Sandston

Pride of the citizens is reflected in the annual Memorial Day festivities. They are held in the Sandston Recreation Area and includes a parade, places to get food and drinks, and a memorial service held the day before, at the Seven Pines Cemetery. The festivities also include amusing family-friendly activities, educational exhibits and live music.

The Sandston Recreation Area is the spot where many locals gather for outdoor fun. It has tennis courts, ball fields and a playground area. It also has a covered picnic area and concession stands.

Getting around town is no problem in Sandston. Many residents enjoy walking to the nearby grocery stores, hair salons, pharmacies and other businesses that cater to every need. Biking is another option to get around in this city. It affords you the opportunity to exercise, meet your neighbors and to enjoy the scenic beauty of this town. If you decide to drive, everything you need is within a few minutes.

If your favorite hobby is reading the latest best seller, you can find plenty of good reads at the Sandston Public Library. It is open Monday through Saturday.

Many doctors, dentists and other healthcare professionals have an office in Sandston. Therefore, it is not difficult to schedule your regular checkups or find healthcare when it is necessary.

Richmond is a large city, located just minutes away from Sandston. Residents who love the idea of living in a small town, yet like to venture into the city occasionally, will love the close proximity. In 1888, an electric trolley line was built in order to transport passengers from Richmond to the smaller towns surrounding it, including Sandston. These days, with the availability of automobiles, the trolley line is no longer necessary. A nearby street is called "Nine Mile Road." This is due to the distance of the old trolley line. You can still see many of the trolley tracks throughout the town.

The type of people that live in a town make all the difference in whether it is just a place to live or a place to thrive. Sandston offers a wealth of options to meet new people and to provide you with economic opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sandston?
In Sandston, the median rent is $811 for a studio, $850 for a 1-bedroom, $981 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,300 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sandston, check out our monthly Sandston Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sandston?
Some of the colleges located in the Sandston area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Virginia Commonwealth University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sandston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sandston from include Richmond, Newport News, Suffolk, Petersburg, and Chester.

Similar Pages

Sandston 2 BedroomsSandston 3 Bedrooms
Sandston Apartments with BalconySandston Apartments with Parking
Sandston Apartments with Washer-Dryer