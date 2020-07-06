All apartments in Fairfax
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10246 STRATFORD AVENUE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 5:57 PM

10246 STRATFORD AVENUE

10246 Stratford Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10246 Stratford Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

elevator
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE have any available units?
10246 STRATFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10246 STRATFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10246 STRATFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

