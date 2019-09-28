All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4508 KINGSLEY ROAD
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

4508 KINGSLEY ROAD

4508 Kingsley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4508 Kingsley Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms with nice deck looking out into the fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD have any available units?
4508 KINGSLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD have?
Some of 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4508 KINGSLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 KINGSLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDale City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dale City Accessible ApartmentsDale City Apartments with Balconies
Dale City Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD
Bull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VABensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia