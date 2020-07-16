Apartment List
/
VA
/
dale city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dale City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Welcome to your new Gorgeous home!!! Excellent opportunity to rent /buy a newly built home (2018) with numerous upgrades. Large living room with crown molding, hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Dale City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
27 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
38 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6601 ETHERINGTON COURT
6601 Etherington Court, Prince William County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
7542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A 1 BEDROOM RENTAL (Not the whole house)! Move-in ready by July 4th. Private Luxury Room Rental- FULLY FURNISHED! Full bathroom with shower .
Results within 5 miles of Dale City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
45 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
44 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,291
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
29 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
15 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
38 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
18 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
12 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 11:30 AM
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
$
8 Units Available
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,559
1200 sqft
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
20 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
City Guide for Dale City, VA

"The friendliest little city around!" (Dale City Motto)

Named for the hills and dales of the Virginia Piedmont area where this town is located, Dale City is home to about 65,000 people. In a cute (if potentially confusing) approach to nomenclature, each of the neighborhoods in the city end in "-dale."

Having trouble with Craigslist Dale City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Dale City, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dale City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDale City 3 BedroomsDale City Accessible Apartments
Dale City Apartments with BalconiesDale City Apartments with GaragesDale City Apartments with GymsDale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-DryersDale City Cheap PlacesDale City Dog Friendly ApartmentsDale City Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD
Bull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VABensville, MDKings Park West, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia