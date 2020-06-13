Apartment List
/
VA
/
dale city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13769 RAYWOOD COURT
13769 Raywood Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1408 sqft
Welcome Home to 13769 Raywood CT. Tucked away on a cozy cul-de-sac, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dale City home has been completely refreshed. New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, fixtures and Fresh Paint throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14662 FORSYTHIA TERRACE
14662 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
Lovely 3 level, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced in backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
4211 Holiday Ct
4211 Holiday Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4211 Holiday Ct - Charming and well maintained home. Beautiful updated kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Corian Counter tops, Updated Bathrooms, plenty of closet space, newer windows, large fenced back yard with patio for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Kirkdale
1 Unit Available
13491 KEYTONE ROAD
13491 Keytone Road, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN 5 BEDROOM WITH 3 FULL BATHS, SCREENED IN PORCH, LARGE DECK, FULLY FENCED IN REAR YARD WITH SHED***TERRIFIC CLEARED FLAT YARD****SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WOOD BURNING STOVE IN WALK-OUT REC.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3025 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Evansdale
1 Unit Available
14814 ELMWOOD DR
14814 Elmwood Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large 5 Bed, 3 Bath, single family home. Back on the market.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14188 CUDDY LOOP
14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Queensdale
1 Unit Available
12969 QUEEN CHAPEL ROAD
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
14495 FILARETE STREET
14495 Filarete Street, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1810 sqft
Remodel 3 level and 2 main entrances townhouse.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5362 SATTERFIELD DRIVE
5362 Satterfield Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2453 sqft
You'll love this Pottery Barn style home w/a cool, hip vibe! Filled w/custom paint, new carpet, & trendy laminate plank flooring, this sundrenched col offers gleaming granite ctrs & SS appls, dramatic vaulted ceilings, tiered deck, & 3 beautifully

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14154 CUDDY LOOP
14154 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Location, Location AND beautifully updated ground level home just waiting for you! Light and bright with lots of sunlight. While it's still a little chilly out, cozy up to your gas fireplace in your spacious family room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13323 KERRYDALE ROAD
13323 Kerrydale Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1732 sqft
***NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 FULL BATHS******SPACIOUS DECK***FIREPLACE***GREAT LOCATION***CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING!

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Nottingdale
1 Unit Available
13223 Nickleson Dr
13223 Nickleson Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
Welcome Home! 3 level SFH w/ attached 2 car garage, HUGE fenced in yard & deck! Updated kitchen w/granite counters overlooking beautiful wooded backyard. Main level bedroom & full bath. Separate dining & living room w/ HW floors.

1 of 29

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13706 KENSLOW CT
13706 Kenslow Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous Owner has "gone all out" to make this home perfect for you! Attention to detail at every turn! Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with new stainless appliances> Gas Cooking>Walkout onto deck so that you can bar-b-que this Spring!! Fabulous
Results within 1 mile of Dale City
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rippon Landing
30 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1091 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5891 ANTHONY DRIVE
5891 Anthony Drive, Independent Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3276 sqft
Secluded Brick Colonial 4 BR/2.5Baths with skylights, 2 car garage+ 2 car detached workshop/garage & separate carport. Plenty of Paved Driveway Parking on 1+ beautiful acre in desirable quiet neighborhood.
City Guide for Dale City, VA

"The friendliest little city around!" (Dale City Motto)

Named for the hills and dales of the Virginia Piedmont area where this town is located, Dale City is home to about 65,000 people. In a cute (if potentially confusing) approach to nomenclature, each of the neighborhoods in the city end in "-dale."

Having trouble with Craigslist Dale City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dale City, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dale City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDale City 3 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with BalconyDale City Apartments with GarageDale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-DryerDale City Cheap PlacesDale City Dog Friendly ApartmentsDale City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia