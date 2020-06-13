/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13769 RAYWOOD COURT
13769 Raywood Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1408 sqft
Welcome Home to 13769 Raywood CT. Tucked away on a cozy cul-de-sac, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dale City home has been completely refreshed. New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, fixtures and Fresh Paint throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14662 FORSYTHIA TERRACE
14662 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
Lovely 3 level, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced in backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
3542 Forestdale Ave
3542 Forestdale Avenue, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
928 sqft
One Level Rambler with Large Back Yard. - Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 1 level rambler located minutes from Prince William County Parkway and I-95.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
4211 Holiday Ct
4211 Holiday Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1380 sqft
4211 Holiday Ct - Charming and well maintained home. Beautiful updated kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Corian Counter tops, Updated Bathrooms, plenty of closet space, newer windows, large fenced back yard with patio for entertaining.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
3511 carson dr
3511 Carson Dr, Dale City, VA
4/5 bedroom single family home that contains approx. 1800 sq ft with 2 full bathrooms, nice yard and community, near dale blvd, I95, near plenty of shopping centers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kirkdale
1 Unit Available
13491 KEYTONE ROAD
13491 Keytone Road, Dale City, VA
READY TO MOVE IN 5 BEDROOM WITH 3 FULL BATHS, SCREENED IN PORCH, LARGE DECK, FULLY FENCED IN REAR YARD WITH SHED***TERRIFIC CLEARED FLAT YARD****SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WOOD BURNING STOVE IN WALK-OUT REC.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Evansdale
1 Unit Available
14814 ELMWOOD DR
14814 Elmwood Drive, Dale City, VA
Large 5 Bed, 3 Bath, single family home. Back on the market.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Queensdale
1 Unit Available
12969 QUEEN CHAPEL ROAD
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lindendale
1 Unit Available
13712 LYNHURST DRIVE
13712 Lynhurst Drive, Dale City, VA
Great two level home with newer carpet, paint, kitchen, driveway on fenced corner lot. Large bedroom entry level with full bath. 3 comfy bedrooms upstairs with one bath. Eat in kitchen and butcher block island. LR w/built in book shelves.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
14495 FILARETE STREET
14495 Filarete Street, Dale City, VA
Remodel 3 level and 2 main entrances townhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14806 BRYAN COURT
14806 Bryan Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome Home! Charming brick front 2 level townhouse on quite street! Freshly painted!! Split foyer, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, large living room, and walk out basement with fully fenced in yard backing to trees. All bedrooms on upper level.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5362 SATTERFIELD DRIVE
5362 Satterfield Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2453 sqft
You'll love this Pottery Barn style home w/a cool, hip vibe! Filled w/custom paint, new carpet, & trendy laminate plank flooring, this sundrenched col offers gleaming granite ctrs & SS appls, dramatic vaulted ceilings, tiered deck, & 3 beautifully
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
14206 FULLERTON ROAD
14206 Fullerton Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1310 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Foyer home on large lot , fenced level backyard with storage shed. Home features upgraded neutral w/w carpet on upper level and beautiful hardwood floors on lower level.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trentdale
1 Unit Available
12986 TERMINAL WAY
12986 Terminal Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1947 sqft
Great 3 level townhouse available in the heart of Woodbridge for Rent. Comes with Great Basement, full bathroom. 2 Master Bedrooms on upper level plus an additional bedroom. A lot of space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Queensdale
1 Unit Available
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
13571 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1761 sqft
Ready to move in! Gorgeous 3-level, 3-bedroom, 1-car garage home with a huge fenced backyard with a shed. You will love all the space this homes has to offer. Large mainlevel with living room, dinning room, a large kitchen and a main level bedroom.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14913 WHITTIER LOOP
14913 Whittier Loop, Dale City, VA
Welcome Home! Large 3 level end unit TH w/ fully fenced back yard. HUGE eat in Kitchen features HW floors, island, 42in cabs, and desk. Living room is sun filled & bright. Master suite w/ luxury bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
3914 FINDLEY ROAD
3914 Findley Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled late 2016 house for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Dale City, near Quantico. New kitchen with ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13323 KERRYDALE ROAD
13323 Kerrydale Road, Dale City, VA
***NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 FULL BATHS******SPACIOUS DECK***FIREPLACE***GREAT LOCATION***CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14600 FAITH CT
14600 Faith Court, Dale City, VA
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 1/2 BATHS***GAS FIREPLACE***2 CAR GARAGE***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES***FENCED IN BACKYARD***AND MUCH MORE!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
13410 HILLENDALE DRIVE
13410 Hillendale Drive, Dale City, VA
2 lvl Rambler 4brm, 2ba, Main lvl-LR AND 3 bedrooms with hardwood floor, full bath. Lower lvl with 1 Br / Rec Area with attached full bath, Kitchen, Dining Room. Main lvl-LR and 3 bedrooms with new hardwood floor, full bath.
