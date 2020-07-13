AL
Last updated July 13 2020

167 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA with parking

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchdale
14674 Fox Glove Ct
14674 Fox Glove Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
14674 Fox Glove Ct Available 07/21/20 Ready to go - This three level townhome is updated, painted, new carpet etc ready to go to new tenant now. Come see this gem. Walkout basement to fenced yard backing to trees. Parking in front.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4312 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE
4312 George Frye Circle, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,975
4675 sqft
Ready to move in 3 level huge single family house, 2 story foyer, living, dining, office / library, gas fire place in family room, huge kitchen, sunroom, 5 bedrooms, 3 & half bathrooms, huge master bedroom with seprate shower & tub loyalty with baby

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Forestdale
3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE
3622 Forestdale Avenue, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
936 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, single-family home with a huge back yard!!! Only $1,595/month. Will rent fast. Ready for move-in. A remodeled kitchen with a lot of countertop space, a ton of cabinets, and plenty of storage in the attic.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Welcome to your new Gorgeous home!!! Excellent opportunity to rent /buy a newly built home (2018) with numerous upgrades. Large living room with crown molding, hardwood flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14188 CUDDY LOOP
14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Forestdale
14495 FILARETE STREET
14495 Filarete Street, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1810 sqft
Remodel 3 level and 2 main entrances townhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14600 FAITH CT
14600 Faith Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 1/2 BATHS***GAS FIREPLACE***2 CAR GARAGE***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES***FENCED IN BACKYARD***AND MUCH MORE!

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4066 Cardinal Crest Drive
4066 Cardinal Crest Drive, Dale City, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
A SPACIOUS one-bedroom basement with the possibility of turning it into a two-bedroom. Full bath, full kitchen. Electricity, water and WIFI included. Convenient parking space in front of the house! Close to 495 and Potomac Mall .

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Nottingdale
13223 Nickleson Dr
13223 Nickleson Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2139 sqft
Welcome Home! 3 level SFH w/ attached 2 car garage, HUGE fenced in yard & deck! Updated kitchen w/granite counters overlooking beautiful wooded backyard. Main level bedroom & full bath. Separate dining & living room w/ HW floors.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL
15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
Kerrydale
13706 KENSLOW CT
13706 Kenslow Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous Owner has "gone all out" to make this home perfect for you! Attention to detail at every turn! Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with new stainless appliances> Gas Cooking>Walkout onto deck so that you can bar-b-que this Spring!! Fabulous

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15235 BRAZIL CIRCLE
15235 Brazil Circle, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
Very nice 3 level town-home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New wood floors thought out the house, recently painted, new fridge, one garage and assigned parking. Washer and dryer, deck, playground close by, near shopping mall, highway and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Queensdale
12969 Queen Chapel Road
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Kerrydale
4528 KINGSTON ROAD
4528 Kingston Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1740 sqft
3 Bed plus one NTC in the basement. 3 Full baths. Granite counters, Hardwoods on main level & carpet & tile floors throughout. Family room w/fireplace & All Season sitting room w/ sliding Glass Doors to private fenced rear yard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.
City Guide for Dale City, VA

"The friendliest little city around!" (Dale City Motto)

Named for the hills and dales of the Virginia Piedmont area where this town is located, Dale City is home to about 65,000 people. In a cute (if potentially confusing) approach to nomenclature, each of the neighborhoods in the city end in "-dale."

Having trouble with Craigslist Dale City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dale City, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dale City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

