183 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA with washer-dryer

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Kerrydale
12904 Kidwell Dr
12904 Kidwell Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1920 sqft
Welcome Home! Single Family home with NO HOA! As soon as you enter the front door on you left you will see your living room and on the right is your formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Forestdale
3914 FINDLEY ROAD
3914 Findley Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1222 sqft
Completely remodeled late 2016 house for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Dale City, near Quantico. New kitchen with ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4312 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE
4312 George Frye Circle, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,975
4675 sqft
Ready to move in 3 level huge single family house, 2 story foyer, living, dining, office / library, gas fire place in family room, huge kitchen, sunroom, 5 bedrooms, 3 & half bathrooms, huge master bedroom with seprate shower & tub loyalty with baby
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Welcome to your new Gorgeous home!!! Excellent opportunity to rent /buy a newly built home (2018) with numerous upgrades. Large living room with crown molding, hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ridgedale
13769 RAYWOOD COURT
13769 Raywood Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1408 sqft
Welcome Home to 13769 Raywood CT. Tucked away on a cozy cul-de-sac, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dale City home has been completely refreshed. New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, fixtures and Fresh Paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14188 CUDDY LOOP
14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Forestdale
14495 FILARETE STREET
14495 Filarete Street, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1810 sqft
Remodel 3 level and 2 main entrances townhouse.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Queensdale
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Nottingdale
13223 Nickleson Dr
13223 Nickleson Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2139 sqft
Welcome Home! 3 level SFH w/ attached 2 car garage, HUGE fenced in yard & deck! Updated kitchen w/granite counters overlooking beautiful wooded backyard. Main level bedroom & full bath. Separate dining & living room w/ HW floors.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL
15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Kerrydale
13706 KENSLOW CT
13706 Kenslow Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous Owner has "gone all out" to make this home perfect for you! Attention to detail at every turn! Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with new stainless appliances> Gas Cooking>Walkout onto deck so that you can bar-b-que this Spring!! Fabulous
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Queensdale
12969 Queen Chapel Road
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
36 Units Available
$
36 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
26 Units Available
26 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16425 Plumage Eagle St
16425 Plumage Eagle Street, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 291891 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291891 Property Id 291891 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907503)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6601 ETHERINGTON COURT
6601 Etherington Court, Prince William County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
7542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A 1 BEDROOM RENTAL (Not the whole house)! Move-in ready by July 4th. Private Luxury Room Rental- FULLY FURNISHED! Full bathroom with shower .
