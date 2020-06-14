Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA with garage

Dale City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
13571 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1761 sqft
Ready to move in! Gorgeous 3-level, 3-bedroom, 1-car garage home with a huge fenced backyard with a shed. You will love all the space this homes has to offer. Large mainlevel with living room, dinning room, a large kitchen and a main level bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14600 FAITH CT
14600 Faith Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 1/2 BATHS***GAS FIREPLACE***2 CAR GARAGE***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES***FENCED IN BACKYARD***AND MUCH MORE!

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Nottingdale
1 Unit Available
13223 Nickleson Dr
13223 Nickleson Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2139 sqft
Welcome Home! 3 level SFH w/ attached 2 car garage, HUGE fenced in yard & deck! Updated kitchen w/granite counters overlooking beautiful wooded backyard. Main level bedroom & full bath. Separate dining & living room w/ HW floors.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL
15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Dale City
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rippon Landing
28 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12829 SILVIA LOOP
12829 Silvia Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Deluxe 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level, interior townhome w/1 car garage. Elegant ceramic tile entrance foyer. Beautiful country kitchen w/ceramic tile.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5891 ANTHONY DRIVE
5891 Anthony Drive, Independent Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3276 sqft
Secluded Brick Colonial 4 BR/2.5Baths with skylights, 2 car garage+ 2 car detached workshop/garage & separate carport. Plenty of Paved Driveway Parking on 1+ beautiful acre in desirable quiet neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4947 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4947 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage TH with 3-levels above ground. 3 bedrooms, 2 FB, 2 HB. Newer carpet. Renovated bathrooms. Newer Refr. with ice maker. Newer Washer/Dryer. Open Kitchen with granite counter top, large C-island, and wood floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE
15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2164 sqft
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15804 Wendy Ct
15804 Wendy Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
15804 Wendy Ct Available 05/01/20 MONTCLAIR - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Sought after Montclair! Recently updated. Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom. Large kitchen with loads a cupboards and space! Hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
Results within 5 miles of Dale City
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
City Guide for Dale City, VA

"The friendliest little city around!" (Dale City Motto)

Named for the hills and dales of the Virginia Piedmont area where this town is located, Dale City is home to about 65,000 people. In a cute (if potentially confusing) approach to nomenclature, each of the neighborhoods in the city end in "-dale."

Having trouble with Craigslist Dale City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dale City, VA

Dale City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

