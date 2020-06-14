Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

92 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dale City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3025 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
14206 FULLERTON ROAD
14206 Fullerton Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1310 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Foyer home on large lot , fenced level backyard with storage shed. Home features upgraded neutral w/w carpet on upper level and beautiful hardwood floors on lower level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Forestdale
1 Unit Available
3914 FINDLEY ROAD
3914 Findley Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1222 sqft
Completely remodeled late 2016 house for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Dale City, near Quantico. New kitchen with ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
13410 HILLENDALE DRIVE
13410 Hillendale Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1367 sqft
2 lvl Rambler 4brm, 2ba, Main lvl-LR AND 3 bedrooms with hardwood floor, full bath. Lower lvl with 1 Br / Rec Area with attached full bath, Kitchen, Dining Room. Main lvl-LR and 3 bedrooms with new hardwood floor, full bath.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4066 Cardinal Crest Drive
4066 Cardinal Crest Drive, Dale City, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
A SPACIOUS one-bedroom basement with the possibility of turning it into a two-bedroom. Full bath, full kitchen. Electricity, water and WIFI included. Convenient parking space in front of the house! Close to 495 and Potomac Mall .
Results within 1 mile of Dale City
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rippon Landing
29 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Westridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12829 SILVIA LOOP
12829 Silvia Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Deluxe 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level, interior townhome w/1 car garage. Elegant ceramic tile entrance foyer. Beautiful country kitchen w/ceramic tile.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2221 POTOMAC CLUB
2221 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2133 sqft
Superior End Unit Home located in quiet gated community near I-95, 30 minutes from the Pentagon. Gourmet Kitchen, oven stove, master bath with jet jacuzzi tub and library with built-in book shelves.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4947 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4947 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage TH with 3-levels above ground. 3 bedrooms, 2 FB, 2 HB. Newer carpet. Renovated bathrooms. Newer Refr. with ice maker. Newer Washer/Dryer. Open Kitchen with granite counter top, large C-island, and wood floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15599 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1340 sqft
You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Prince William County Center
1 Unit Available
4941 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4941 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Well maintained, sun filled three level home with plenty of parking. This property has hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, breakfast room, over sized soaking tub in the master bathroom along with a separate shower.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12936 REESE COURT
12936 Reese Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1220 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful 2 level townhouse in Old Bridge Estates! Open Kitchen with modern flooring opens up to large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced in private backyard complete with a patio for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2207 POTOMAC CLUB PARKWAY
2207 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1932 sqft
Renter's insurance is required. No Pets, No Smoking. Must have excellent credits. To submit an application: Contact the listing agent. Application fee is $50 per adult.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15804 Wendy Ct
15804 Wendy Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
15804 Wendy Ct Available 05/01/20 MONTCLAIR - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Sought after Montclair! Recently updated. Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom. Large kitchen with loads a cupboards and space! Hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
City Guide for Dale City, VA

"The friendliest little city around!" (Dale City Motto)

Named for the hills and dales of the Virginia Piedmont area where this town is located, Dale City is home to about 65,000 people. In a cute (if potentially confusing) approach to nomenclature, each of the neighborhoods in the city end in "-dale."

Having trouble with Craigslist Dale City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dale City, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dale City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

