Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

84 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA

Finding an apartment in Dale City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
4211 Holiday Ct
4211 Holiday Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1380 sqft
4211 Holiday Ct - Charming and well maintained home. Beautiful updated kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Corian Counter tops, Updated Bathrooms, plenty of closet space, newer windows, large fenced back yard with patio for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14188 CUDDY LOOP
14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lindendale
1 Unit Available
13712 LYNHURST DRIVE
13712 Lynhurst Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1726 sqft
Great two level home with newer carpet, paint, kitchen, driveway on fenced corner lot. Large bedroom entry level with full bath. 3 comfy bedrooms upstairs with one bath. Eat in kitchen and butcher block island. LR w/built in book shelves.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14154 CUDDY LOOP
14154 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Location, Location AND beautifully updated ground level home just waiting for you! Light and bright with lots of sunlight. While it's still a little chilly out, cozy up to your gas fireplace in your spacious family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
13571 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1761 sqft
Ready to move in! Gorgeous 3-level, 3-bedroom, 1-car garage home with a huge fenced backyard with a shed. You will love all the space this homes has to offer. Large mainlevel with living room, dinning room, a large kitchen and a main level bedroom.

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Nottingdale
1 Unit Available
13223 Nickleson Dr
13223 Nickleson Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2139 sqft
Welcome Home! 3 level SFH w/ attached 2 car garage, HUGE fenced in yard & deck! Updated kitchen w/granite counters overlooking beautiful wooded backyard. Main level bedroom & full bath. Separate dining & living room w/ HW floors.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rippon Landing
30 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Westridge
26 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1183 sqft
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3877 sqft
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
City Guide for Dale City, VA

"The friendliest little city around!" (Dale City Motto)

Named for the hills and dales of the Virginia Piedmont area where this town is located, Dale City is home to about 65,000 people. In a cute (if potentially confusing) approach to nomenclature, each of the neighborhoods in the city end in "-dale."

Having trouble with Craigslist Dale City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dale City, VA

Finding an apartment in Dale City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

