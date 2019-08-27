14173 Rockinghorse Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom Single Family Home with split foyer hardwood floors large fenced in back yard deck on rear of house. 3 full baths master bedroom bath with a soaker tub table space kitchen with modern appliances dishwasher microwave double door refrigerator cathedral ceiling fireplace in rec area. Washer/dryer in unit. House is freshly painted close to Quantico and Ft Belvoir military bases. 41.00 application fee for each adult applicant.

