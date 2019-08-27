14173 Rockinghorse Drive, Dale City, VA 22193 Ridgedale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with split foyer hardwood floors large fenced in back yard deck on rear of house. 3 full baths master bedroom bath with a soaker tub table space kitchen with modern appliances dishwasher microwave double door refrigerator cathedral ceiling fireplace in rec area. Washer/dryer in unit. House is freshly painted close to Quantico and Ft Belvoir military bases. 41.00 application fee for each adult applicant. Single Family Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
