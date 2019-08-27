All apartments in Dale City
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:05 PM

14173 Rockinghorse Drive

14173 Rockinghorse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14173 Rockinghorse Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with split foyer hardwood floors large fenced in back yard deck on rear of house. 3 full baths master bedroom bath with a soaker tub table space kitchen with modern appliances dishwasher microwave double door refrigerator cathedral ceiling fireplace in rec area. Washer/dryer in unit. House is freshly painted close to Quantico and Ft Belvoir military bases. 41.00 application fee for each adult applicant.
Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive have any available units?
14173 Rockinghorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive have?
Some of 14173 Rockinghorse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14173 Rockinghorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14173 Rockinghorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14173 Rockinghorse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14173 Rockinghorse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive offer parking?
No, 14173 Rockinghorse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14173 Rockinghorse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive have a pool?
No, 14173 Rockinghorse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 14173 Rockinghorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14173 Rockinghorse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14173 Rockinghorse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14173 Rockinghorse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
