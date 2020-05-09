23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE

Amenities

****FOR RENT Move-in Ready stunning bright and large **2 Car garage Town home w/ 2900 sqf ft. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. Prime location in Brambleton Community min's from the Town Center, Bright & open floor plan w/3 levels extension, full house freshly painted , gleaming floors , gourmet kitchen, 42~ Kitchen Cabinets ,custom Granite counter tops , Large Living room , master bedroom w/high ceiling and large walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms**Large composite Deck w/fenced in wooded backyard and privacy**Rent Includes verizon high speed Internet & Cable TV and Lawn Service**lots of storage space in garage**Top Loudoun County schools in walking distance. plenty of guest and common area parking. A Must see !!!