Brambleton, VA
23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE

23217 Tradewind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23217 Tradewind Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
****FOR RENT Move-in Ready stunning bright and large **2 Car garage Town home w/ 2900 sqf ft. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. Prime location in Brambleton Community min's from the Town Center, Bright & open floor plan w/3 levels extension, full house freshly painted , gleaming floors , gourmet kitchen, 42~ Kitchen Cabinets ,custom Granite counter tops , Large Living room , master bedroom w/high ceiling and large walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms**Large composite Deck w/fenced in wooded backyard and privacy**Rent Includes verizon high speed Internet & Cable TV and Lawn Service**lots of storage space in garage**Top Loudoun County schools in walking distance. plenty of guest and common area parking. A Must see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE have any available units?
23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE have?
Some of 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23217 TRADEWIND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
