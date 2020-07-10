/
luxury apartments
477 Luxury Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
58 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,317
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
17 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
35 Units Available
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
29 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
132 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,660
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
15 Units Available
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
2803 Flagmaker Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
142 Spring Ct
142 Spring Court, Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
6BR, 3.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
273 Gundry Drive
273 Gundry Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Fully renovated townhouse in sought after Falls Church City School District. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels with carpet in the basement family room. Gas stove, furnace, and hot water.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
806 RANDOLPH STREET
806 Randolph Street, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1743 sqft
Remodeled 2 Level Brick Rambler in FC City, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, 2 office rooms, sunroom, and basement. Fully equipped kitchen w/SS, gourmet gas stove with overhead fan, side-x-side fridge, and 40" cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approximately 1.5 miles to West Falls Church or East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
5617 sqft
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
114 FAIRFAX ST E
114 North Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$4,649
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
116 FAIRFAX ST E #114
116 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$3,441
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
