24626 JOHNSON OAK TER

PRICE REDUCED* Great 2 Level Condo Rental* Conveniently Located In Sterling* 2 Bedroom 2:5 Baths* Eat-In Kitchen* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen counters* Hardwood Floors* Master Bedroom W 2 Walk-In Closets* Master Bath W Soak-In Tub 1 Car Garage*Close To RT 50* FX County Parkway* Loudoun County Parkway* Shops* Restaurants* Certified Funds Upon Approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
