Arcola, VA
24626 JOHNSON OAK TER
24626 JOHNSON OAK TER

24626 Johnson Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24626 Johnson Oak Terrace, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED* Great 2 Level Condo Rental* Conveniently Located In Sterling* 2 Bedroom 2:5 Baths* Eat-In Kitchen* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen counters* Hardwood Floors* Master Bedroom W 2 Walk-In Closets* Master Bath W Soak-In Tub 1 Car Garage*Close To RT 50* FX County Parkway* Loudoun County Parkway* Shops* Restaurants* Certified Funds Upon Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER have any available units?
24626 JOHNSON OAK TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER have?
Some of 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER currently offering any rent specials?
24626 JOHNSON OAK TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER pet-friendly?
No, 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER offer parking?
Yes, 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER offers parking.
Does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER have a pool?
No, 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER does not have a pool.
Does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER have accessible units?
No, 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 24626 JOHNSON OAK TER does not have units with air conditioning.
