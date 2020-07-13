242 Apartments for rent in Arcola, VA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
42661 FREISTADT SQ
42661 Freistadt Square, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PLEASE WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*MOVE RIGHT IN-IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*OPEN REC ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL WITH HALF BATH & LARGE CLOSET*9 FOOT CEILINGS ON UPPER

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
24663 RED LAKE TERRACE
24663 Red Lake Terrace, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3042 sqft
Short term lease will also work **Brick Front Spacious townhome with 2 car garage** Three Level Sunroom Extension** Gourmet Kitchen with Large Islandand pendant lights** Granite Counters Upgraded Steel Appliances Maple Kitchen Cabinets** Spacious
1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42218 DEAN CHAPEL SQUARE
42218 Dean Chapel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2640 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42140 BLACK HILLS PLACE
42140 Black Hills Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2977 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE. FOYER/LIBRARY/FR/MBR*TWO STORY FOYER. FORMAL LR*SEP DR*HUGE GOURMET KITCH W/BUTCHER BLOCK ISLAND, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/EXPANDED WALK-IN CLOSET, LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM W/JACUZZI TUB W/JETS, SEPARATE SHOWER.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25222 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2681 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious, and Recently upgraded End-Unit townhouse! Overlooks beautiful sunsets. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Newly finished Office on Main Level, Brand New Built-In Entertainment Center.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25332 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25332 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
CLOSE TO 2,700 FINISHED SQUARE FEET*4 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted

1 of 27

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42273 TERRAZZO TERRACE
42273 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1952 sqft
Brick Front, End Unit Townhouse style Condo in Stone Ridge! HW floors throughout main. 2 story LR, Sep. DR, Master BR w/vaulted ceiling & private Master BA w/sep. shower & soaking tub. 3 sided gas FP in FR. 1 car garage. No Smoking and No Pets!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25127 NEPTUNE TERRACE
25127 Neptune Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1650 sqft
Charming townhouse located in South Riding! Gorgeous property features two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets + additional bedroom and full bath on the entry-level.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE
23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2174 sqft
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/15. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
43012 MATTIES TERRACE
43012 Matties Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2452 sqft
********PLEASE CALL RENU AT 703-622-8113 FOR SHOWINGS AND MORE INFO. ***********BEAUTIFUL 2 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD OF SOUTH VILLAGE . 3BR, 2FULL AND 2HALF BATH.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arcola, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

