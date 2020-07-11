/
apartments with washer dryer
240 Apartments for rent in Arcola, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
42661 FREISTADT SQ
42661 Freistadt Square, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PLEASE WEAR MASK & REMOVE SHOES*MOVE RIGHT IN-IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY*BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 HALF BATHS & 2 CAR GARAGE*OPEN REC ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL WITH HALF BATH & LARGE CLOSET*9 FOOT CEILINGS ON UPPER
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
42619 HARLOW MEADOWS TERRACE
42619 Harlow Meadows Terrace, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3150 sqft
6 years young, 3150 sq ft 3 BR + REC ROOM LUXURY townhouse in Arcola Center, an upscale "Town Center" community close to route 50, Loudoun County Pkwy and Dulles airport.
Results within 1 mile of Arcola
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
42218 DEAN CHAPEL SQUARE
42218 Dean Chapel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2640 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/3.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25222 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25222 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2681 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious, and Recently upgraded End-Unit townhouse! Overlooks beautiful sunsets. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Newly finished Office on Main Level, Brand New Built-In Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25332 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25332 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
CLOSE TO 2,700 FINISHED SQUARE FEET*4 BEDROOMS, 3.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE
42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2664 sqft
Gorgeous two car garage town house in Ashburn in great school district. Close to airport, close to new metro, and bus park and rides. Big community, two play areas. Tennis courts, basketball courts inside the community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
42995 ASTELL STREET
42995 Astell Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1740 sqft
Bright townhome for rent. Available 7-3-2020. Walking distance to shopping in South Riding. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan. Main level with living room and kitchen which opens to fenced yard.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE
23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2174 sqft
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/15. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,510
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43419 USK TERRACE
43419 Usk Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
3612 sqft
3 year new luxury 4 level end unit 2 car garage 3,612sf of total finished area 5br/4.5 bath townhouse facing community park, quality built by NVHomes. Walking distance to future Metro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25225 SPLIT CREEK TERRACE
25225 Split Creek Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1 car gar townhome style condo. Hardwood floors, Kitchen w/ granite counters and SS appliances. Spacious bright living room. Master bedroom w/ master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Riding
25915 TALMONT DRIVE
25915 Talmont Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2768 sqft
Top two floors (2400 sqft) of this beautiful independent house is being offered for rent for a decent rental price.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Broadlands
21288 HIDDEN POND PLACE
21288 Hidden Pond Place, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Broadlands! 4-BR's, 3.5-BA's, 2-story foyer, HW Floors on the main level. Finished Basement. Well maintained backyard. Just steps away from great shopping & dining! Pets case-by-case, no Cats.
