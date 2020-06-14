Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in Arcola, VA with garage

Arcola apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE
24704 Hutchinson Farm Drive, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
Live in this never lived-in brand new home!!! On rent for the first time * Well appointed condo in amenity based Arcola Town Center Sub-Division * Lower interior town home style condo w/1650 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car attached rear entry garage
Results within 1 mile of Arcola

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3745 sqft
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Available for Rent Now... Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25334 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25334 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! THE HOUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW!!! BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 10+HOME. IMPECCABLY KEPT, WINDOW TREATMENTS IN ALL WINDOS. GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25287 NESTING SQUARE
25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2790 sqft
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4427 sqft
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42273 TERRAZZO TERRACE
42273 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1952 sqft
Brick Front, End Unit Townhouse style Condo in Stone Ridge! HW floors throughout main. 2 story LR, Sep. DR, Master BR w/vaulted ceiling & private Master BA w/sep. shower & soaking tub. 3 sided gas FP in FR. 1 car garage. No Smoking and No Pets!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24640 GREYSTEEL SQUARE
24640 Greysteel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
2200 sqft
Enjoy single-family living in a gorgeous 2,200 square feet innovative two level villa town home. Available August 1st.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42695 NEWCOMER TERRACE
42695 Newcomer Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2283 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brothers brick front 2-car garage town home featuring an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The home is offering lots of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
41859 CINNABAR SQUARE
41859 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2180 sqft
Spacious 3-level luxury Town Home with 2 Car Garage, 3 Bed Roomsand 3.5 Baths in the prestigious Stone Ridge community. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Broadlands South
18 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
24746 Arapahoe Basin Place
24746 Arapahoe Basin Pl, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,150
4200 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in Aldie,VA offering luxury, comfort, and tranquility! Home is less than 2 years old! Airy interiors and open concept w/ 2-level great room stone fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arcola, VA

Arcola apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

