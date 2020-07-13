/
pet friendly apartments
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Arcola, VA
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,667
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Arcola
Stone Ridge North
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.
South Riding
25127 NEPTUNE TERRACE
25127 Neptune Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1650 sqft
Charming townhouse located in South Riding! Gorgeous property features two master bedroom suites with walk-in closets + additional bedroom and full bath on the entry-level.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,445
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Brambleton Landbay
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Sunny and open upper-level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite, gas cooktop,
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
Broadlands
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.
Brambleton Landbay
42464 RINGNECK PLACE
42464 Ringneck Place, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BR 2.5 BA END UNIT TH FOR RENT IN BRAMBLETON, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH LIGHTS OF LIGHT, CLOSE TO BRAMBLETON SHOPPING CENTER, MOVIE THEATERS, RESTAURANTS, RT. 28, 267, RT. 7, ALL THE BEST BRAMBLETON AMENITIES, PETS CASE BY CASE
25359 Vacation Place
25359 Vacation Place, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2817 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family house in a quiet and nice neighborhood is available for rent.
Brambleton Landbay
22703 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22703 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Best home in Ashburn~Features Include 12"x12" Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Upgraded Appliances! Owner's Suite w/Dual Walk-In Closets,Private Covered Deck & Luxury Bath! Great Location! Short Walk to the Town Center,Private Pool, Rec Center,
Brambleton Landbay
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
24909 COATS SQUARE
24909 Coats Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1592 sqft
Available ASAP. 3 bedroom, 3 bath, town home in the highly sought after Westridge Community in Aldie. 1500+ sqft, 1 car garage, gourmet kitchen with island. Open concept with rear patio and loads of parking. Fresh Paint and new carpets throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Arcola
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
